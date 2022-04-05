Kansas fans take to the streets to revel in program's fourth NCAA championship
It's been 14 years since Kansas last won a national championship.
So when the Jayhawks erased a 15-point halftime deficit to beat North Carolina on Monday in the title game of the men's NCAA tournament, fans were ready to celebrate. And celebrate they did.
Mass Street in Lawrence turned into a sea of people as far as these camera lenses could see.
Mass Street forever undefeated 🏆💯 pic.twitter.com/EqnyNL5Ww5
— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) April 5, 2022
Love all of you, you guys. ❤️💙
Make good decisions tonight, or whatever. #kubball #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/48byL6V9kI
— Fake KU Compliance (@NotKUCompliance) April 5, 2022
Fans who couldn't get into the Lawrence bars peered anxiously through windows from the street. The lack of a stool didn't dampen their joy when the final buzzer sounded.
I couldn’t get a signal when KU sealed it, but here’s the big moment in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zhHFnozwl4
— Nate Chute (@nchute) April 5, 2022
Those who did show up in time to grab a seat were likewise thrilled as Kansas mounted its rally.
Holy crap. They’re back. #RockChalk @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/YPrGIEZlGe
— Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) April 5, 2022
"We are the Champions," of course, was sung.
Mass St. singing "We are the Champions" pic.twitter.com/wpx4IIXQOU
— Callie Counsellor (@CCounsellor) April 5, 2022
Allen Fieldhouse was likewise rocking.
A look inside the PHOG pic.twitter.com/iIk8WzbEwW
— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) April 5, 2022
When the 72-69 win was secure, a court storm was in order.
MAYHEM IN ALLEN FIELDHOUSE!! Fans rush the court as your, KANSAS JAYHAWKS, advance to Monday Night’s CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!! @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/JWkgPeIwe8
— Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) April 3, 2022
The PHOG is going CRAZY pic.twitter.com/UXN9LWWbhQ
— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) April 5, 2022