Kansas fans take to the streets to revel in program's fourth NCAA championship

It's been 14 years since Kansas last won a national championship.

So when the Jayhawks erased a 15-point halftime deficit to beat North Carolina on Monday in the title game of the men's NCAA tournament, fans were ready to celebrate. And celebrate they did.

Mass Street in Lawrence turned into a sea of people as far as these camera lenses could see.

Mass Street forever undefeated 🏆💯 pic.twitter.com/EqnyNL5Ww5 — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) April 5, 2022

Love all of you, you guys. ❤️💙



Make good decisions tonight, or whatever. #kubball #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/48byL6V9kI — Fake KU Compliance (@NotKUCompliance) April 5, 2022

Fans who couldn't get into the Lawrence bars peered anxiously through windows from the street. The lack of a stool didn't dampen their joy when the final buzzer sounded.

I couldn’t get a signal when KU sealed it, but here’s the big moment in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/zhHFnozwl4 — Nate Chute (@nchute) April 5, 2022

Those who did show up in time to grab a seat were likewise thrilled as Kansas mounted its rally.

"We are the Champions," of course, was sung.

Mass St. singing "We are the Champions" pic.twitter.com/wpx4IIXQOU — Callie Counsellor (@CCounsellor) April 5, 2022

Allen Fieldhouse was likewise rocking.

A look inside the PHOG pic.twitter.com/iIk8WzbEwW — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) April 5, 2022

When the 72-69 win was secure, a court storm was in order.

MAYHEM IN ALLEN FIELDHOUSE!! Fans rush the court as your, KANSAS JAYHAWKS, advance to Monday Night’s CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!! @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/JWkgPeIwe8 — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) April 3, 2022

The PHOG is going CRAZY pic.twitter.com/UXN9LWWbhQ — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) April 5, 2022