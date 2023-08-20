Kansas and Evergy need to help people save money on their soaring electricity costs | Opinion

While I watch Kansans swelter during our latest unrelenting heat wave, it reinforces my recent decision to install solar panels.

Generating solar power for my home has drastically reduced my electric bill and also reduces the impact of rising energy costs.

My residential solar installation offsets the need for carbon-emitting generation by putting solar energy back into the grid. A typical residential solar panel system will eliminate 3 to 4 tons of carbon emissions each year — the annual equivalent of planting more than 100 trees.

As a retired executive, I realize that the economics of the transition to energy efficient systems and solar will be difficult for most Kansans without help. That is why it is critical that the state of Kansas and Evergy implement energy saving programs and incentives.

Before rate increases are approved, Kansans are entitled to the same energy saving programs and incentives that residents of Missouri already receive from Evergy.

Missourians can qualify for rebates and discounts for some new electric heating and cooling systems, insulation, air sealing and heat pump water heaters, and they can get free or discounted smart thermostats from Evergy. When solar panels are installed, homeowners can also earn rebates.

Programs such as these would provide financial assistance to Kansans to update their aging heating and cooling systems, improve their insulation and air sealing, and install solar panels.

Evergy is unfairly charging Kansans who have solar panels installed in their homes. Residential solar panels often produce more energy than what is used by the household. The excess energy is sent to the grid, joining with Evergy’s supply of electricity. The utility buys excess energy produced by residential solar installations at a wholesale rate, but charges the highest retail rate for energy pulled from the grid when solar power is not available. Also, Evergy prohibits customers with solar panels from subscribing to its off-peak discounted rate plan.

At at a time when the electric gird is strained to its capacity, Evergy and Kansas leaders need to work together to provide incentives to residents who install solar panels. Instead, neither offers any help, and Evergy unfairly charges customers with solar.

On April 5, the De Soto City Council approved a special permit for up to 3,000 acres to house a solar panel farm capable of generating 600-800 megawatts. Savion Energy is working with the owners of Astra Enterprise Park (where the Panasonic battery plant is being constructed) on the future development of the solar farm. It will be the largest solar project in Kansas and the nation.

Despite the approval of the solar farm, Evergy is still requesting a rate increase to produce roughly 200 to 250 megawatts of demand for the Panasonic plant, as The Star recently reported

Why didn’t the state include the costs for the additional power infrastructure, or require the use of solar in the package to entice Panasonic here? The people of Kansas should not have to pay for this misstep.

The Kansas Corporation Commission must not ignore its obligation to negotiate with Evergy before rate increases are approved. The commission must never again grant Evergy rate increases without demanding energy saving programs and fair rates for solar customers.

Kansans deserve better.

Mary Coffman of Overland Park is a retired telecommunications senior manager.