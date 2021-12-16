Kansas confirms first case of omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state

The first case of the omicron variant in Kansas has been identified, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday.

The person who tested positive is an adult from Franklin County who has been fully vaccinated but has not received their booster shot, according to Matt Lara, a KDHE spokesman. The variant was confirmed through a state lab.

The KDHE said it would not release any additional information, citing privacy concerns.

The first case of the omicron variant comes a day after the KDHE said the first case was already “very likely” in Kansas. The omicron variant had been detected in bordering states — including Missouri on Dec. 3 — in the last few weeks.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly said an omicron case wouldn’t change the state’s response.

“I think KDHE is doing good work that they’ve been doing for the last nearly two years on this,” Kelly said. “Even if we know it won’t change the approach. The approach will be the same with all the public health safety protocols in place and really encouraging people to get vaccinated or get boosted.”