Kansas coach Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please get vaccinated'

Kansas coach Bill Self said Friday that he is fully vaccinated but still tested positive for COVID-19. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Longtime Kansas Basketball coach Bill Self announced on Twitter on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Self, who said he is vaccinated, said that he went in for a test ahead of a recruiting trip after he noticed some minor symptoms. The 58-year-old, who is fully vaccinated, then returned two positive tests.

“Yesterday afternoon I started having some minor symptoms and wanted to get tested before traveling and being around these young men,” he said, in part. “That’s when I learned my results came back positive, and a second test today confirmed that. I am fully vaccinated and feeling pretty good right now.”

Self finished his 18th season with the Jayhawks last year, and then signed a lifetime contract with the school despite a lengthy NCAA investigation into him and his program. Self has compiled an impressive 522-118 overall record in Lawrence and has never missed an NCAA tournament as long as it was held. He won 14 straight Big 12 regular season titles, reached three Final Fours and won the national championship in 2008.

Bill Self urges people to get vaccinated

Self ended his statement with a plea to Jayhawks fans, urging them to go get their coronavirus vaccine.

About 49% of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to The New York Times . About 43% of Kansans are fully vaccinated, which ranks them 35th among states.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones,” he said. “I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine.”

