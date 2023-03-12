Kansas coach Bill Self discharged from hospital after heart procedure

Bill Self missed the entirety of the Big 12 tournament after he was hospitalized in Kansas City. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Kansas head coach Bill Self was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after he received a heart catheterization and had two stents implemented in his heart.

Self, 60, was checked into the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City on Wednesday and missed the Big 12 tournament. He said in a statement that he was set to rejoin the Jayhawks this week ahead of the men's NCAA basketball tournament and the hospital said that he would make a full recovery.

“KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition. He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8 complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns,” a statement from the University of Kansas health system said. “Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Kansas had not previously revealed why Self was hospitalized. The school said before the Big 12 tournament that he was in the hospital due to an illness and had a standard procedure. Assistant coach Norm Roberts was the Jayhawks' acting head coach during the tournament.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received," Self said in a statement. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

Kansas lost to Texas 76-56 on Saturday in the Big 12 tournament championship game after beating West Virginia and Iowa State. The defending national champions are likely to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament after finishing the regular season 27-7.

KU won the regular-season Big 12 title but lost to Texas twice in the span of a week to end the season.