These Kansas City witches fight misconceptions as they conjure their African roots

J.M. Banks
·6 min read

On the front porch of Nicolette Paige’s East Side home sits an altar, a stone centerpiece laden with candles and eagle feathers. Surrounding it from above, animal skulls and bones hang from the ceiling.

Paige is performing a ritual in honor of the new moon. She prays to the spirits of her ancestors, joined by her fiancé, Darrian Davis, and friend Shae Bradley, hand and hand, heads bowed.

The women are witches. And they know full well that their ritual and the very word “witch” can paint a sinister picture for those who are unfamiliar with what they do. They are used to the ignorance and misconceptions.

It is no secret that white Christian landowners ripped away religious practices from enslaved African peoples. Through fear, intimidation and ignorance, spiritual practices based outside of European Christianity have mostly been associated with the sinister or demonic.

“I don’t want to say the word ‘brainwashed,’ but we have been in Western culture so long that we have been stripped of that innate spirituality and demonized. There are just a lot of Black people scared of African spirituality,” says Paige.

Nicolette Paige prays to the spirits of her ancestors during a new moon ceremony. The eagle feathers were a gift from a Native American.
Nicolette Paige prays to the spirits of her ancestors during a new moon ceremony. The eagle feathers were a gift from a Native American.

The 32-year-old mother of four identifies herself as a bruja (pronounced brew-ha), the Spanish word for witch. The label sprung from enslaved Latin Americans and is becoming more prominent today. This emergence of Black witches, Paige says, comes as more women of color look to reconnect with their heritage and rediscover their power.

She sees herself primarily as a healer. She and others believe they possess the gift to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally through the manipulation of energies.

“It is my connection to my ancestors that guides me,” she says. “They are the ones who speak through me through my intuition. I don’t dive into the world of what people may consider dark magic.”

Paige uses her spiritual practices as an additional form of income for her family. She offers a variety of services, such as tarot readings and spell work consultations, costing $25 to $50, all the way up to home blessings/cleanings or spiritual advisory, which run $150 to $200.

Nicolette Paige surrounds her ceremonial space with a number of objects and ingredients of her spiritual practice.
Nicolette Paige surrounds her ceremonial space with a number of objects and ingredients of her spiritual practice.

Many may write off such practices as snake oil merchants akin to psychics looking to profit off of unsuspecting rubes, but Paige’s customers stand by her practices and their results.

For Damon Patterson, a spiritual advisory with Paige has had deep ramifications on his life.

“I have been seeing her about a year now. I was going through heavy alcohol issues and trying to stop drinking. I am going on 10 months sober now,” says Patterson. The 39-year-old Kansas City native says his sessions with Paige give him insight and comfort.

“She helped me find my inner peace and voice again,” he says. “Helping me think through my own thoughts. It has helped me strengthen myself. I think great practitioners help you to find what you are looking for in yourself.”

In addition to being a singer and songwriter, Paige also manages an urban farm co-op and owns her own honey company, Beelicious KC.

“There are so many definitions of what a witch is,” she says. “I think it is someone able to tap into energies on a deeper level as well as being in tune with the earth.”

&#x00201c;There are so many definitions of what a witch is. I think it is someone able to tap into energies on a deeper level as well as being in tune with the earth,&#x00201d; says Nicolette Paige.
“There are so many definitions of what a witch is. I think it is someone able to tap into energies on a deeper level as well as being in tune with the earth,” says Nicolette Paige.

‘We are all spiritual beings’

For other Black women looking for alternatives to the traditional religious faiths, witchcraft has become a bridge to learn about different cultures. Twenty-nine-year-old Taylor Pond feels she has always been a witch. She remembers the allure while growing up in the ’90s.

“Pop culture has a lot to do with it for people like me who grew up in my era. I grew up on ‘Buffy,’ ‘Charmed,’ ‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch’ and ‘The Craft,’” says Pond.

Pond, who is a writer, yoga instructor and energy healer using the Japanese practice of reiki, realized her path was not bound to one faith or teaching.

“We are all spiritual beings,” she says. “Some of our souls are called to learn. I went to church as a kid. I still go. I dig Christianity, but I also dig the Hare Krishna movement,” she says.

Taylor Pond creates custom broomsticks sold in several locations, including Conjure KC and Harvest Moon.
Taylor Pond creates custom broomsticks sold in several locations, including Conjure KC and Harvest Moon.

Pond believes many women identify as witches but choose not to broadcast the fact.

“I feel like the number hasn’t grown, you are just hearing more about the people who identify as witches. I don’t advertise myself because I don’t like attention,” says Pond.

She bonds with fellow witches by crafting broomsticks for them, she says.

Taylor Pond crafts her broomsticks from wood foraged throughout Kansas City, along with plants and herbs such as sage, lavender, roses, goldenrod and cinnamon.
Taylor Pond crafts her broomsticks from wood foraged throughout Kansas City, along with plants and herbs such as sage, lavender, roses, goldenrod and cinnamon.

Some use them for decoration, but most use them in magical practices, such as blessing unions.

She says her creations are infused with her own magics and energies, so other witches who own them are “joining her coven in a way,” she says.

Witches, herbalists, healers

A few years ago Pond teamed with 7th Heaven, a Kansas City music and head shop, to create an underground art market, a vendor event bringing together small businesses selling holistic and all natural goods.

Rosierra Warren-Thomas (known as Rosie the Herbalist), owner of Nature Made Me, was only too happy to not only find an outlet to sell her goods but also connect with a fellow believer in the mystical.

Warren-Thomas, a Black woman who was raised in a strict religious household, began to question aspects of her Christianity and set out on her own journey of self-discovery. She explored witchcraft, which, unsurprising to her, did not sit will with friends and family.

Rosierra Warren-Thomas, aka Rosie the Herbalist, sells a variety of creams, oils and teas, many of them made from plants grown in her own garden.
Rosierra Warren-Thomas, aka Rosie the Herbalist, sells a variety of creams, oils and teas, many of them made from plants grown in her own garden.

“I came out as a witch on social media when I was 20 years old. My mom told me to take the post down. She was heartbroken for a while. I had to really talk to her and let her know I am not evil or working with the devil,” says Warren-Thomas.

She, like many young Black people, faced a sense of isolation for wanting to distance herself from the traditional Christian beliefs passed down since slavery without question of deviation.

On her journey Warren-Thomas found a love of plants and became captivated with the forgotten utilities of herbs. Herbalists have long been a facet of Black culture, dating back to the plantation, where a lack of adequate medical care caused Black healers to concoct remedies and tonics using herbs, roots and wildflowers with medicinal properties.

A collection of all natural Nature Made Me creams made by Rosie the Herbalist.
A collection of all natural Nature Made Me creams made by Rosie the Herbalist.

Warren-Thomas, an Army veteran and mother of two, has grown her business not only through word of mouth and social media but also through her constant presence at Black vendor fairs, and one of the few people of color at local mystic fairs.

Warren-Thomas finds herself in a wave of Black entrepreneurs looking to reintroduce the public to these forgotten, all natural alternatives. Since starting her business seven years ago, she has developed a catalog of teas, oils, syrups and body butters, to name a few.

Warren-Thomas no longer considers herself a witch and sees herself as an herbalist.

But like witches, she hopes the Black community can move past years of stigma and judgment. “I don’t need labels to put over my magic, she says. “My ability to manipulate and control my life with my energies is what matters.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.