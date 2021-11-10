Kansas City things to do: Veterans Day at WWI Museum, holiday lights, Katt Williams

Veterans Day at the National WWI Museum and Memorial will include free special events as well as half-price admission for the public and free admission for veterans and active-duty military.

Among the Nov. 11 highlights: 100-Year Site Dedication Ceremony, 8 a.m.; Veterans Day Ceremony, 10 a.m.; and Walk of Honor Dedication Ceremony, 2 p.m.

Also: “Huey” helicopter display, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12-14, and vintage military vehicle display, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13.

More information at theworldwar.org/veteransday.

The Romeros, a Spanish guitar quartet all from one family, will perform Nov. 12 in Yardley Hall.

Music

▪ The Romeros, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Yardley Hall ($35-$45). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events.

▪ Newsboys, with Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. ($15-$89.75). cabledahmerarena.com.

▪ Sam Baker Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Folly ($15-$50). follytheater.org.

▪ Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Ameristar ($35-$70). ameristarkansascity.com.

▪ Dan and Shay, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center ($39.50-$79.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets with Paul Cebar, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Knuckleheads ($35-$75). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Straight No Chaser, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($37.95-$63). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Three for free

▪ The Wires, performing a variety of music for violin and cello, will play at the Community Forum auditorium in Lenexa City Hall as part of the City Center Live series, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. jocolibrary.org.

▪ Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will return for his annual Mid-Continent Public Library presentations of “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Liberty Community Center; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Midwest Genealogy Center; 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Colbern Road branch. mymcpl.org.

▪ The St. Cecilia Music Festival at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will include choir, instruments, vocals and handbells, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. powellgardens.org.

Powell Gardens will be adorned by lights Nov. 11-Dec. 30 during its Festival of Lights.

More entertainment

▪ Families can walk among more than 20 miles of lights outlining Powell Gardens’ trees and buildings at the fifth annual Festival of Lights, 4-10 p.m. Nov. 11-Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays except holidays, plus Dec. 20-21 and 27-28 ($6-$13). arvestbanktheatre.com.

▪ Cast members of the TV show “Whose Live Anyway?” will bring their improv tour to the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 ($39.50 - $79.50). sensatiakc.com.

▪ Quixotic will present its Sensatia Cirque Cabaret with acrobatics, visuals, live music and more at its theater in Crown Center, opens 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12; runs Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18 ($50-$80). www.t-mobilecenter.com.

Katt Williams will bring his comedy tour to the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 12.

▪ Comedian Katt Williams’ World War III Tour will visit the T-Mobile Center, 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($59-$250). 1856.com.

▪ The Arabia Steamboat Museum will celebrate its 30th anniversary with new displays, appearances by founders and admission discounted to 1991 prices, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 (free-$5.50). kcopera.org.

The Arabia Steamboat Museum, which introduced a newly rebuilt replica of the Arabia’s paddlewheel for its 25th anniversary, will celebrate its 30th anniversary Nov. 13.

▪ The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will open its 2021-22 season at the Kauffman Center with “Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 ($53.50-$93.50). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Emmy Award-winning comic Louis C.K., who is touring again after being accused of – and admitting to – sexual misconduct, will perform at the Uptown (although two of his three scheduled shows there have been canceled), 7 p.m. Nov. 15 ($52-$77). uptowntheater.com.

▪ New Theatre & Restaurant will present “Johnny & June,” with Scott Moreau and Ashley Pankow portraying Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, opens 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17; runs through Jan. 30 ($36.50-$64.50). newtheatre.com.