Kansas City things to do: Veterans Day at WWI Museum, holiday lights, Katt Williams

Dan Kelly
·3 min read

Veterans Day at the National WWI Museum and Memorial will include free special events as well as half-price admission for the public and free admission for veterans and active-duty military.

Among the Nov. 11 highlights: 100-Year Site Dedication Ceremony, 8 a.m.; Veterans Day Ceremony, 10 a.m.; and Walk of Honor Dedication Ceremony, 2 p.m.

Also: “Huey” helicopter display, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12-14, and vintage military vehicle display, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13.

More information at theworldwar.org/veteransday.

The Romeros, a Spanish guitar quartet all from one family, will perform Nov. 12 in Yardley Hall.
The Romeros, a Spanish guitar quartet all from one family, will perform Nov. 12 in Yardley Hall.

Music

The Romeros, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Yardley Hall ($35-$45). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events.

Newsboys, with Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. ($15-$89.75). cabledahmerarena.com.

Sam Baker Trio, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Folly ($15-$50). follytheater.org.

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Ameristar ($35-$70). ameristarkansascity.com.

Dan and Shay, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center ($39.50-$79.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets with Paul Cebar, 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Knuckleheads ($35-$75). knuckleheadskc.com.

Straight No Chaser, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($37.95-$63). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Three for free

The Wires, performing a variety of music for violin and cello, will play at the Community Forum auditorium in Lenexa City Hall as part of the City Center Live series, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. jocolibrary.org.

Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will return for his annual Mid-Continent Public Library presentations of “A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Liberty Community Center; 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Midwest Genealogy Center; 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Colbern Road branch. mymcpl.org.

The St. Cecilia Music Festival at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will include choir, instruments, vocals and handbells, 3 p.m. Nov. 14. powellgardens.org.

Powell Gardens will be adorned by lights Nov. 11-Dec. 30 during its Festival of Lights.
Powell Gardens will be adorned by lights Nov. 11-Dec. 30 during its Festival of Lights.

More entertainment

Families can walk among more than 20 miles of lights outlining Powell Gardens’ trees and buildings at the fifth annual Festival of Lights, 4-10 p.m. Nov. 11-Dec. 30, Wednesdays-Sundays except holidays, plus Dec. 20-21 and 27-28 ($6-$13). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Cast members of the TV show “Whose Live Anyway?” will bring their improv tour to the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 ($39.50 - $79.50). sensatiakc.com.

Quixotic will present its Sensatia Cirque Cabaret with acrobatics, visuals, live music and more at its theater in Crown Center, opens 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12; runs Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18 ($50-$80). www.t-mobilecenter.com.

Katt Williams will bring his comedy tour to the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 12.
Katt Williams will bring his comedy tour to the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 12.

Comedian Katt Williams’ World War III Tour will visit the T-Mobile Center, 8 p.m. Nov. 12 ($59-$250). 1856.com.

The Arabia Steamboat Museum will celebrate its 30th anniversary with new displays, appearances by founders and admission discounted to 1991 prices, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 (free-$5.50). kcopera.org.

The Arabia Steamboat Museum, which introduced a newly rebuilt replica of the Arabia&#x002019;s paddlewheel for its 25th anniversary, will celebrate its 30th anniversary Nov. 13.
The Arabia Steamboat Museum, which introduced a newly rebuilt replica of the Arabia’s paddlewheel for its 25th anniversary, will celebrate its 30th anniversary Nov. 13.

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will open its 2021-22 season at the Kauffman Center with “Lyric Opera Goes to Hollywood,” 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 ($53.50-$93.50). uptowntheater.com.

Emmy Award-winning comic Louis C.K., who is touring again after being accused of – and admitting to – sexual misconduct, will perform at the Uptown (although two of his three scheduled shows there have been canceled), 7 p.m. Nov. 15 ($52-$77). uptowntheater.com.

New Theatre & Restaurant will present “Johnny & June,” with Scott Moreau and Ashley Pankow portraying Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, opens 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17; runs through Jan. 30 ($36.50-$64.50). newtheatre.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories