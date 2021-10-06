Kansas City things to do: Simone Biles, ‘Camelot,’ Jason Aldean, Marc Anthony, Erykah Badu
The classic Lerner and Loewe musical “Camelot” will open at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at MTH Theater at Crown Center. It will run through Oct. 24.
The medieval tale of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot, presented by a nine-person cast and five-person orchestra, includes classic tunes such as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “How to Handle a Woman” and the title song.
Tickets ($39-$55) and more information are available at mthkc.com. Seating will be limited to 50% of capacity. Audience members must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of performance.
Music
▪ Buddy Guy with Ally Venable, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Knuckleheads (sold out). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Marc Rebillet, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($23-$33). arvestbanktheatre.com.
▪ St. Vincent, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, GrindersKC ($35-$75). grinderskc.com.
▪ Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center ($25-$120.25). t-mobilecenter.com.
▪ Jelly Roll, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($25-$30). arvestbanktheatre.com.
▪ Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Bird Lives!” 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Kauffman Center ($33.50-$68.50). kcjo.org.
▪ Karrin Allyson, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, Folly ($20-$55). follytheater.org.
▪ Marc Anthony, 8 p.m. Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center ($61-$181). www.t-mobilecenter.com.
▪ Primus with Wolfmother, 7 p.m. Oct. 9, GrindersKC ($39.50-$99). grinderskc.com.
▪ Rod Wave, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Uptown (sold out). uptowntheater.com.
▪ Erykah Badu, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($39.50-$170). arvestbanktheatre.com.
▪ Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, The Truman ($35-$70). thetrumankc.com.
▪ Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ($25-$50). arvestbanktheatre.com.
Festivals
▪ Fairfax Festival, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Lewis & Clark Park at Kaw Point (sold out). fiakck.org.
▪ 40th on 40th: A Midtown KC Now Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 7, Major Murray Davis Park (free). midtownkcnow.org.
▪ Festa Italiana, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 9 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10, Zona Rosa (free). unicokc.wordpress.com.
▪ Hawktoberfest, 2-7 p.m. Oct. 9, Bluhawk Marketplace (free). eventbrite.com.
▪ Oktoberfest Live! 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Kansas City Live! ($10) powerandlightdistrict.com.
Other entertainment
▪ Kansas City Actors Theatre’s “Four Children,” presented in conjunction with the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station, will open at City Stage Theatre, 7:30 Oct. 7-9, 2 p.m. Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m Oct. 14-15, 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 2 p..m. Oct. 24 ($10-$25). kcactors.org.
▪ Comedian Nikki Glaser, a University of Kansas alum who honed her act at the defunct Stanford and Sons in Kansas City, will perform at the Uptown, 6 p.m. Oct. 8 ($39.75-$149.75). uptowntheater.com.
▪ “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon will bring his comedy act to the Kansas City Improv, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Oct. 8-9 ($32-$42). improvkc.com.
▪ “The Rocky Horror Show” will be performed live in the West Bottoms outside The Black Box, 8 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 14-16, 21-22, 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 23, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 8 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30, 8 p.m. Oct. 31 ($30). rockyhorrorkc.com.
▪ Shen Yun, a performing arts group displaying classical Chinese dance, will come to the Kauffman Center, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 ($87-$157). kauffmancenter.org.
▪ Simone Biles is scheduled to appear with other U.S. gymnasts when the Gold Over America Tour stops at the T-Mobile Center, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($13.50-$168.50). t-mobilecenter.com.