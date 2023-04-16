Kansas City Teenager Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up His Siblings

"We never have an incident up here like that,” a neighbor said of the shooting

A Kansas City teenager was shot after going to the wrong home to pick up siblings Thursday night.

Local news station Fox 4 reported that police found the teen suffering life-threatening injuries after officers were dispatched to the neighborhood at 10 p.m. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference that authorities transported the minor to a hospital, where the teen is now recovering.

According to the news station, police said the teenager went to a house on N.E. 115th Street instead of on N.E. 115th Terrace on his way to pick up his siblings. Because of this, police at this point believe that the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

The homeowner on N.E. 115th Street was taken into custody on a 24-hour investigative hold by police, who recovered the weapon. The alleged shooter has since been released, per Fox 4.

Once the investigation is closed, Graves said KCPD will forward the case to the Clay County prosecutor's office to determine charges, if any.

"We want the community to know that we are committed to justice in this case and every case, and work every day to seek that justice for all victims of the crime," added Graves.

Kendall Smith, a neighbor, told Fox 4, "I don't know anything about the circumstances, but it was a bad deal. It's bad. It's a bad deal for everybody. It's something that happened in the neighborhood — we never have an incident up here like that."

