Kansas City takes 3-game skid into matchup with Los Angeles

Kansas City Royals (29-29, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-32, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-0, 2.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 4.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -148, Royals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 16-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 75 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 16, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Royals are 13-14 in road games. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-3. Dylan Bundy earned his first victory and Max Stassi went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Jackson Kowar registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .250.

Perez leads the Royals with 63 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Royals: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press