Kansas City Symphony will open some performances to unvaccinated children

The Kansas City Symphony announced it will open several performances in late December to unvaccinated children under the age of 12. Children must receive a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours before select performances. The following showtimes will adopt this new policy:

Christmas Festival: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

Home Alone movie event with live orchestra: Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m.

Everyone age 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to attend these performances, which will take place in the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. Like all other attendees, children are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

The symphony’s other performances will only accept fully vaccinated guests. While the Kauffman Center itself will accept a negative COVID-19 test for entry, Kansas City Symphony performances will not. Attendees of any age must have received a full course of vaccination at least two weeks prior to their chosen showtime.

Performance goers who wish to exchange their tickets should call the symphony’s box office at 816-471-0400.

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 was only recently approved and requires two doses given at least three weeks apart. No vaccines are available for children under 5.

Several other holiday performances, such as the Kansas City Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” will not be open to any unvaccinated individuals. This means that children, like all other guests, may only attend once they are fully vaccinated. Contact your favorite holiday event’s venue for more information about their COVID-19 restrictions.

Do you have questions about COVID-19 policies or getting vaccinated in Kansas City? Ask our Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com or with the form below.