Kansas City Symphony lifts mask mandate, still requires COVID-19 vaccine to attend

The Kansas City Symphony will no longer require masks for people attending performances inside Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts.

Masks are still strongly encouraged inside the hall, the symphony said in a release Tuesday.

Masks are still required inside the Kauffman Center, including the lobby and box office areas, as long as a person is not eating or drinking.

The Kansas City Symphony is still only admitting people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jeff Barker, a spokesman for the symphony, said individuals who have received both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson’s, are considered fully vaccinated. Boosters are not required.

But you must have received the final shots 14 days before going to a concert.

The Symphony will also require people show their vaccination card or a photo of the card, along with a photo I.D.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined over recent weeks after last month’s record highs as the omicron variant wave seems to have peaked. In turn, several counties across the metro have started lifting their mask mandates.

Last week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he would not extend the city’s mask mandate for schools.