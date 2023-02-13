The Kansas City-style tailgating worked: After the hype, another Chiefs Super Bowl win | Opinion

The Kansas City tailgate experience could never be replicated. The pregame activities at the Chiefs’ home stadium are known as some of the best around the NFL. But, on Sunday, at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona, the local takeover was, in a word, lit.

Hours before the Chiefs took on Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, a sea of red, yellow and white shirts filled a stage area set up for hundreds of Chiefs fans in the entertainment district. Most wore the jersey of their favorite Chiefs player.

Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne, looking dapper in a white Chiefs hoodie, red sweatpants, white shoes and red gloves, headlined the tailgate party hosted by Jody Rhew, a rap artist and DJ who spun tunes until about an hour before the game began. Dressed in a navy blue suit, red sweater, white shirt and a red Chiefs hat, Mayor Quinton Lucas posed for photos, took selfies with fans and spoke to the crowd from the stage. Rhew’s song, “We Dem Chiefs,” with Jeff James and Farrell Rogers played repeatedly from the speakers of a large black SUV, which doubled as a DJ booth.

The hometown feel was real, albeit incomplete. Traditional tailgating isn’t allowed at State Farm Stadium. Grilled burgers and brats were replaced by tacos and other options. Beer was poured with frequency and cocktails flowed with ease. A private tent provided shade for dozens of VIP customers. The high temperature in Glendale was 77 degrees before Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and their teammates faced off in an epic battle.

For fans like Mary Bumker, 63, of Stafford, Kansas, the tailgate was an opportunity to mingle with other Kansas City fans before kickoff. Bumker, a Chiefs season ticket holder since the 1990s, she said, hadn’t purchased a ticket to the game. She hoped to find one for cheap.

“I have $800,” Bumker told me. By kickoff, she hadn’t found a seller. “I bought one-way tickets on air fare to save money and I’m staying with a friend.”

Brett Wyatt, 56, lives in Arizona part time, but Lee’s Summit is home for him and his family. Sunday’s game was Wyatt’s first Super Bowl. The atmosphere during the pregame activities put Wyatt in the right mood to cheer on the Chiefs.

“We’re just having a ball,” Wyatt said. He wore a gray Chiefs T-shirt and a purple hat and jeans. “Everyone is having the best time ever. I’ve never been to a Super Bowl, but this is on point. Feels like a big family here.”

Kansas City trailed Philadelphia by 10 points at halftime but fought back after the break. Early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led 35-28, but Philly tied the game with a little more than five minutes remaining, Kansas City ultimately pulled ahead 38-35 on Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Earlier in the day, at the tailgate, Lucas was flanked by security detail and senior members of his staff. Regardless of the game’s outcome, Chiefs Kingdom turned out in force to support the hometown team more than 1,200 miles away from Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s an exciting day back home in Kansas City, and right here in Arizona,” Lucas said. “This is a team that brings a whole bunch of people together.”

Kansas City’s thrilling come-from-behind win against Philadelphia was one for the ages. Now the city can prepare for the ultimate tailgate on Wednesday: another world championship parade.