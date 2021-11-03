Kansas City shelter takes in dozens of puppies after Iowa breeder surrenders 513 dogs

An animal shelter in Kansas City is taking in dozens of furry friends after a multi-state rescue operation saved more than 500 dogs from a puppy mill in southern Iowa.

In total, 73 puppies and adult dogs are now at Wayside Waifs, the nonprofit and no-kill animal shelter announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. More dogs are excepted to arrive later in the week.

“The animals are being medically evaluated, having their first meal at Wayside, and sleeping in warm beds,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The animals are not yet ready for adoption, and it’s not possible to place a hold on any of the dogs, the shelter said.

Wayside Waifs posted photos of the rescued animals on their Facebook page.

Because of the scale of the rescue, shelter partners from multiple states, including Missouri, are helping bring safety to more than 500 animals.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Tuesday announced that they were in southern Iowa rescuing hundred of dogs from five separate locations. Wayside helped provide transportation, animal care, and other resources during the rescue.

“Our team is currently on the ground continuing to remove the remaining dogs and ensure all of these dogs will know the love of a family and the comfort of a home … the things they have always deserved,” the Iowa rescue league wrote on Facebook.

A puppy mill operator in Wayne County, Iowa, was taken to court on dozens of accusations of violating the Animal Welfare Act, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. On Tuesday he agreed to surrender 513 dogs.

Daniel Gingerich, of Maple Hill Puppies, may also be permanently barred from any federally licensed animal-welfare activities, including breeding and selling animals, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture moved to shut down his Iowa dog-breeding operations through a civil court case, the Iowa Capital Dispatch also reported.

The USDA said in court records that Gingerich “repeatedly failed to meet the minimum standards of care for his dogs on adequate nutrition, potable water and veterinary care, resulting in unnecessary suffering and death,” the Capital Dispatch wrote.

Wayside Waifs is asking community members to make donations to help cover the rescued animals’ medical care.