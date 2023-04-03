Kansas City school district to move classes online as NFL Draft draws crowds

Kansas City Public Schools will hold virtual classes later this month while the 2023 NFL Draft is held at Union Station.

The draft runs Thursday to Saturday, April 27-29, with activities on the pavement south of Union Station, at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, and around downtown. Some roads in the area will be closed.

With large crowds expected, KCPS decided to cancel in-person classes on that Thursday and Friday, according to a document shared with The Star.

Middle and high school students will be expected to log in online and attend virtual classes from 9 a.m. to noon.

Elementary students will bring home instructional packets on April 26, which will be due the following Monday. Students will be required to complete the packets to receive attendance credit for the two days. Elementary teachers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon to help students.

The district will use alternative method of instruction, or AMI, hours, for virtual classes, which the state education department allows for “exceptional or emergency circumstances.”

Some other nearby districts — including Lee’s Summit, Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and Kansas City, Kansas — said they plan to hold classes as usual during the draft.