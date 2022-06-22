Kansas City Royals win a wild one in 11 innings as Whit Merrifield delivers clutch hitting

In a wild game that featured freakishly athletic and skilled athletes such as Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout and Kansas City Royals rookie sensation Bobby Witt Jr. doing things that made people shake their heads, while Royals veteran Carlos Santana showed what it means to be a professional hitter, everyone took a backseat to Angels force of nature Shohei Ohtani.

Last year’s unanimous American League MVP, Ohtani hit his second three-run home run with one out in the ninth inning against the Royals most-reliable relief pitcher, Scott Barlow, to tie the game and send the home crowd into a frenzy and the game into extra innings.

Then in the 11th inning with the game’s momentum teetering on every pitch, the Royals’ steady stalwart and leadoff hitter extraordinaire Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run and scored the eventual winning run in a 12-11 extra-inning win over the Angels in front of an announced 20,189 in the second game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night.

Witt went 3 for 5 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored in his first multi-home run game in the major leagues, while Santana went 4 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Royals (24-43).

Witt also joined former Royals Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon as Royals rookies with at least 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases in their rookie season.

The Royals let what was a five-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning get away from them, and team leader and star catcher Salvador Perez left the game in the third inning with an apparent injury, but the Royals still collected their fifth win in the past six games and assured a winning record on the nine-game West Coast road trip.

