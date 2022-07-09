Kansas City Royals walked off for win vs. Cleveland Guardians. Here’s how it happened

The Kansas City Royals haven’t always been the best at rallying this season.

Friday night, though, turned out to be a welcome exception.

Michael A. Taylor delivered a game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth, scoring pinch-runner Edward Olivares to complete a come-from-behind 4-3 home victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

There were plenty of heroes in the late rally.

With the Royals trailing 3-1 in the eighth, Whit Merrifield helped with one powerful swing, bashing a 91 mph fastball deep to left field for a two-run shot. The 413-foot blast was belted so well that Merrifield held his follow-through and originally took a few slow steps toward first, admiring his longest hit — according to Statcast — since June of last season.

Scott Barlow escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth to keep it tied, then Vinnie Pasquantino led off the bottom half of the frame with a rocket off the top of the wall in right for a double.

Kyle Isbel struck out while attempting a bunt, but Taylor picked up him with the clean single to right as Olivares scored easily.

The Royals (31-51) had a strange play go against them in the top of the seventh — while also not attempting to get a momentum-changing call overturned.

Royals starter Brady Singer cruised through six innings of one-run ball before Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez connected on a line drive to right. Right-fielder Kyle Isbel sprinted to his right and fully extended across his body on a dive, cushioning the ball in his glove before holding it up in an attempt to show he’d caught it.

Second base umpire Carlos Torres ruled to say Isbel had trapped it. Still, after Ramirez slid into second with a double, the Royals seemed confident the ball was caught, with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. even pumping his fist while indicating he believed it was an out. The Royals fans in attendance thought the same, especially after watching replays on the Crown Vision videoboard.

Royals instant replay coordinator Bill Duplissea disagreed. KC chose not to challenge the play, which led to a smattering of boos raining across the field in the direction of the Royals’ dugout.

Singer might’ve been rattled as well, as he fell behind Franmil Reyes before the designated hitter deposited a 3-0 sinker over the wall in right for an opposite-field homer to put his team up 3-1.

It remained an overall encouraging effort for Singer, who has emerged recently as the Royals’ top starter. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out five with no walks.

The rookie shortstop Witt Jr. returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games as a precaution. He left Tuesday’s game against Houston after getting hit in the hand by a 96.8 mph fastball and has yet to play since.