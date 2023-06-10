Kansas City Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino lands on injured list. How long will he be out?

The Kansas City Royals will be without first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the upcoming days, as he was placed on the 10-day injured list for what the club is calling “right shoulder instability.”

Pasquantino left the Royals loss to the Orioles on Friday with an apparent shoulder injury. Manager Matt Quatraro said the club would monitor Pasquantino’s shoulder overnight, which resulted in the first baseman being placed on the injured list.

“It’s just shoulder soreness right now,” Quatraro said after Friday’s game. “We are going to see how he bounces back after some treatment tonight and tomorrow as well.”

In a corresponding move, KC recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from the restricted list. Olivares spent one day on the restricted list for an unspecified “personal” reason, per Quatraro.

Pasquantino has dealt with shoulder discomfort in his career. Last season, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a similar injury. He missed 17 days as he recovered from the discomfort.

This season, Pasquantino is hitting .247 with a .324 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 26 RBIs across 61 appearances.

The Royals are in the midst of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. They will return home to face the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Monday, June 12.

This story will be updated.