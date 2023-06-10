Kansas City Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino exits game with shoulder issue. Here’s the latest

The Kansas City Royals are awaiting an update on first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. On Friday, Pasquantino exited in the seventh inning of a 3-2 loss to the Orioles with right shoulder discomfort.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Pasquantino felt the discomfort after fielding a pickoff attempt. He extended his arms to catch a high pickoff throw.

Later, Pasquantino was replaced by Matt Duffy.

Pasquantino received treatment after the game. The Royals training staff will continue to evaluate the injury.

“We are going to monitor him overnight,” Quatraro said. “It’s just shoulder soreness right now. We are going to see how he bounces back after some treatment tonight and tomorrow as well.”

Pasquantino has dealt with shoulder discomfort in his career. Last season, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a similar injury. He missed 17 days as he recovered from the discomfort.

Quatraro noted that the shoulder hadn’t bothered Pasquantino recently. He said the soreness returned during the game.

Pasquantino notified Royals assistant trainer Kyle Turner of the injury. The message was relayed to Quatraro as he made the defensive substitution.

“KT said he’s dealt with this in the past,” Quatraro said. “This is the time it’s been sore this year. It hasn’t been aching or anything.”

The Royals are likely to shift Nick Pratto to first base if Pasquantino is slated to miss extended time. Pratto moved to first base in the late innings as Nate Eaton took over in left field.

Pratto started at first base against the Miami Marlins on June 6. He has just committed two errors at the position.