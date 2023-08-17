How Kansas City Royals are using their speed to bring a new dynamic to the offense

Kansas City Royals infielder Samad Taylor’s expedited gait told the entire story. He had waited nearly three hours for this specific moment.

Taylor had been in this situation before. Royals fans still remember his walk-off single in his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Angels. It was one of a few special Royals moments this season.

However, Taylor didn’t need a bat on Monday night. He just had to find a way to touch home plate against the Seattle Mariners.

The Royals were down 6-5 in the ninth inning. After second baseman Michael Massey singled with one out, Royals manager Matt Quatraro made a quick decision.

Quatraro called Taylor’s number for the biggest moment in the game. Taylor represented the game-winning run and everybody knew it.

Taylor stepped on first base. A crowd of 11,878 fans had reached their crescendo and were ready to erupt at a moment’s glance.

Yet, Taylor was calm in the midst of chaos. He squared his shoulders and took his customary three steps off the base.

He picked up the sign from Royals first base coach Damon Hollins. There was only one thing that ran through Taylor’s mind.

Pass the test.

“I’ve got to get to second base to pass the test,” Taylor said.

Taylor saw a couple pitches from Mariners closer Matt Brash. Then, he took off.

The rookie speedster slid into second base to pick up his seventh stolen base. It was a critical play because the winning run moved up 90 feet.

It also eliminated a double-play opportunity.

“We don’t know for sure if they are going to throw there or not,” Quatraro said. “(Brash) is right on the edge of being too quick to run on. So, it’s a nerve-wracking situation. You don’t want to line into a double play, but getting second and third there was the difference in the game.”

The Royals took advantage of the situation. Royals captain Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly, as shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was standing at third base, tied the score.

Story continues

Next, outfielder Dairon Blanco laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt. Taylor rushed toward home plate and the Royals won 7-6 in walk-off fashion.

“The easiest thing is just running,” Taylor said. “The hardest thing is committing to it.”

Speed thrills

The Royals have a long track record of producing elite baserunners. Former franchise greats Willie Wilson, Amos Otis and Freddie Patek come to mind. Each had their own unique style with stealing bases.

A new wave of players has continued the trend. Witt currently leads the team with 34 stolen bases. Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia has 18 steals. Meanwhile, Blanco and Taylor were lethal baserunners in the minor leagues.

Blanco had 47 steals in 49 games with Triple-A Omaha before earning his MLB promotion. Taylor recorded 42 steals in 74 minor league games this season.

Prior to Thursday’s action, the Royals ranked fourth in the league with 117 steals. Nine different players had five or more steals, trailing only the Cincinnati Reds.

“If we are going to be successful, that is what we are going to have to do,” Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel said. “As a team, we are going to have to be able to run and be aggressive on the bases.”

Three Royals rank in the top 5 of MLB sprint speed. Witt, Blanco and new acquisition Bubba Thompson have recorded a 30.4 ft/sec sprint speed. They rank in the 100th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

How have the Royals become so lethal swiping bags? Hollins said it comes down to athleticism, instincts and film work.

“These guys are great at being students of the games themselves,” Hollins said. “Whatever we can use to our advantage out there, we are going to work through it.”

The art of the steal

The Royals spend extensive time studying opposing pitchers. It starts in spring training as players undergo different exercises.

A popular one involves simulated pitch packages, where coaches help identify signals that direct a runner to steal.

When facing a wide-base pitcher, the Royals look at the pitcher’s back shoulder. Players key in on how quick the shoulder moves before the windup.

Conversely, the Royals have different signifiers against narrow-base pitchers. The players check the front foot and heel.

Hollins said it’s important to see how a pitcher’s weight shifts when coming to the plate.

“You are just trying to pick out little things from different guys,” Hollins said. “Maybe a key here or a key there — having the right mindset and picking our spots.”

The Royals also study different pitch grips. How a pitcher holds the ball allows for baserunners to gauge the likelihood of a stolen base.

While each pitcher is different, there are some trends that the Royals can pick up. For example, a left-handed pitcher is easier to see on the basepaths.

“We can see that side and we can pick up real quick a certain part of the ball going in,” Hollins said. “Whether it’s a breaking ball or seeing more color on a fastball. ... It’s quick and you’ve got to have a keen eye for what you are looking for.”

The Royals continue to refine their craft. Some players have a green light to steal as opportunities presents themselves. However, there are times when the Royals have made a mistake and given away outs.

Witt has worked to hone his jump. He admitted he can get a little excited and run out of his technique while on base.

“I’m trying to get a good jump and not run into an out,” Witt said. “I know at times I can get a little reckless. (I am working) to be smooth, relaxing and trying to get a good jump.”

The Royals have worked to correct similar mistakes. Witt showed his improved decision-making with his inside-the-park home run against the Mariners.

The Royals still want to be aggressive and smart when tagging up and taking extra bases.

“We have played through mistakes,” Hollins said. “There are learning moments at the same time with the success.”

Time to run

The Royals factor speed into their roster development.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo has searched for players whose profile includes plus-speed. He understands that speed and defense will help the organization win games.

“The times we had success here, it’s always been built around speed and that being a part of our offense,” Picollo said. “We have always taken the approach that we have to create runs somehow. Being aggressive on the bases is one way to do it.”

The Royals have several players who can swipe a base in the lineup. That includes Isbel, Drew Waters and MJ Melendez, in addition to the aforementioned elite speedsters.

“Our success rate has been pretty high,” Picollo said. “It’s just an added element that we need to be able to be a good offense.”

The Royals have averaged 5.5 runs per game since their seven-game winning streak. The run game, so to speak, has been a big part of that production.

Despite a tough 2023 season, KC has built a reputation for speed. The next generation of Royals are making sure the tradition continues during their rebuild.

“These guys are taking that information and putting it to work,” Hollins said. “Once you leave the batter’s box, you are a baserunner.”