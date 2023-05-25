Kansas City Royals get solid outing from Greinke vs. Tigers, can’t give him run support

The Kansas City Royals scattered eight hits against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. But they couldn’t overcome an early deficit against their American League Central rivals.

The Tigers utilized a three-run sixth inning to beat the Royals 6-4 Wednesday night.

The Royals fell to 15-36 and lost their 13th series this season.

Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke allowed one run across five innings of work. He added five strikeouts and issued one walk. His lone mistake came in the fourth inning — a solo home run by Tigers standout Riley Greene.

Greene drilled a 90.3 mph sinker into the right-field seats. The home run traveled 440 feet and had a 112.6 mph exit velocity.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Royals fall 8-5 to Tigers in extra innings

Game 2: Mike Mayers’ strong outing spearheads Royals victory

The Royals responded to that home run in short order. Bobby Witt Jr. scored on MJ Melendez’s fielder’s choice.

But the Tigers regained the lead in the sixth inning. Detroit manager AJ Hinch turned to pinch hitter Zack Short against Royals reliever Josh Taylor, and Short hit a three-run homer. Detroit led 4-1 at that point.

The Tigers added two more in the eighth inning and held off a late Royals rally to win the game.

Vinnie Pasquantino reaches base four times

In recent weeks, Vinnie Pasquantino has struggled at the plate.

He went 3-for-30 on the Royals’ recent nine-game road trip. Things weren’t much better against the Tigers. Pasquantino entered Wednesday night’s game 1-for-8 in the series.

But Pasquantino showed positive signs in Wednesday’s series finale. He went 3-for-4 and reached base four times. In the seventh inning, he hit an RBI single that scored Jackie Bradley Jr. and sliced into the Tigers’ lead.

Pasquantino has recorded 24 RBIs this season. He ranks second on the team behind Salvador Perez (28) in that category.

Nick Wittgren makes Royals debut

The Royals got a look at reliever Nick Wittgren against the Tigers.

Wittgren made his Royals debut and worked two innings. In the seventh, he pitched around a walk and single to record a clean frame.

Then he faltered in the eighth. He allowed two runs, with Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop inflicting the major damage. Schoop hit a two-run double to extend the Tigers’ lead.

Wittgren pitched two innings in relief. He allowed three hits and two runs and walked three.

Thre Royals promoted Wittgren from Triple-A Omaha, where he recorded a 1.25 ERA in 17 appearances. He had five saves and had a 24.1 strikeout percentage.

Wittgren pitched with the St. Louis Cardinals last season.

What’s next: The Royals are off Thursday before continuing their homestand with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.