Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tried something new to break out of slump

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. needed a base hit. He was mired in an 0-for-13 slump and was dropped in the batting order to figure things out.

On Monday, Witt hit sixth in the lineup. He moved up to the cleanup spot against the Detroit Tigers ahead of Tuesday’s game. Witt recorded a strikeout and a flyout in his first two at-bats. Then, he decided to do something unconventional.

Witt laid down a bunt. The ball careened down the third-base line as Witt was safely aboard. It was his first time recording a bunt-single in that fashion, he said after the game.

“It’s one of those things where I think about it and think about it and then I don’t do it,” Witt said. “I actually thought about doing it the first pitch and then I swung.”

The bunt came at a crucial moment. In the fifth inning, Witt served as the catalyst for an important insurance run. He stole second base and scored on Edward Olivares’ RBI single. The Royals extended their lead to 4-1 and held on to win.

Witt finished 2 for 4 on the night. He said the bunt was a great way to help the team after his recent struggles at the plate.

“That’s what my job is to do: when I get on base, try to score runs,” Witt said. “I’m trying to help the team as much as possible. I know I haven’t really been doing, I guess, my job, so it’s trying to do it any way and anyhow.”

Witt is now hitting .256 in 20 career games against the Tigers. He admitted his approach didn’t change as he slid down in the lineup.

“I just try to keep it the same,” Witt said. “My approach is to pick out a good pitch and try to do that. It’s an honor to be in a big-league lineup. That’s the goal to be there and do my job in whatever place that is in the lineup.”

Several Royals were impressed with the bunt single. Royals second baseman Michael Massey said it was cool to see Witt bunt and utilize his speed on the base path.

“He’s that talented of a player,” Massey said, “and his ability to pull tricks out of the bag whenever he needs them is impressive to watch.”