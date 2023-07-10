Kansas City Royals select a high school catcher with 8th overall pick in 2023 MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals added high-upside young catcher Blake Mitchell with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday evening.

Mitchell, from Sinton High School in Texas, was rated among the top catchers available in this year’s draft. He’d previously committed to LSU.

The Royals are getting a talented hitting prospect with their first pick of this week’s three-day major-league draft. Mitchell bats left and throws right. He also has a consistent approach at the plate.

Mitchell is projected to hit for average and provide power to all fields as he grows and develops in KC’s minor-league system. He will join catcher Carter Jensen in the Royals’ farm system as the next wave of Kansas City backstops.

The Royals are scheduled to make two more picks Sunday. The draft continues through Tuesday.

This story will be updated.