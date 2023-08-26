Kansas City Royals give Seattle Mariners all they can handle in Friday’s series opener

The Kansas City Royals got another shot at the Seattle Mariners Friday night.

After dropping a four-game series last week at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals again tried to cool off the hottest team in baseball. The Mariners had won 16 of their last 21 and were surging in the American League playoff chase.

The Royals gave their best effort, to no avail. The Mariners recorded 16 hits in a 7-5 victory at T-Mobile Park.

Five Mariners collected two or more hits. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh went 3 for 5. And shortstop J.P. Crawford hit a leadoff home run.

The Mariners, who moved into a tie for first place in the AL West with the win (with Texas), also got production from third baseman Eugenio Suarez. The veteran infielder had three RBIs, including a two-run single, to expand the Mariners’ lead in the fourth inning.

The Royals trailed 2-0 early. However, they responded with a three-run second inning as outfielders Kyle Isbel and Nelson Velázquez had RBI singles. Isbel went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a couple of nice defensive plays in center.

Seattle scored four runs in the middle innings, but KC closed the gap and pulled within one run in the seventh. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-out triple and represented the tying run. He failed to score as pinch-hitter Matt Duffy grounded out.

Suarez added his third hit in the eighth inning. He drove home Crawford to give the Mariners a late insurance run.

Royals starter Brady Singer lost his 10th game as he allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings. Singer tossed 89 pitches and struck out six batters.

The Royals dropped to 41-89. The Mariners, meanwhile, improved to 72-59 and have won four of their last five against the Royals.

Missed previous Royals coverage?

Roster Move: Royals recall reliever Collin Snider from Triple-A Omaha

Stadium Plans: Experts question Royals on new stadium economic benefits

Here are more notables from Friday’s game:

Kyle Isbel hits 5th home run

The Royals outfielder made sure to admire his handiwork.

Story continues

In the seventh inning, Isbel drilled a two-run homer into the right-field seats. The Royals trailed 6-3 at the time. It was his fifth home run of the season, and it temporarily silenced the crowd of 45,175.

Kyle’s fifth blast of the season pulls us within a run!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/ggFgSXDfIU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 26, 2023

Isbel reversed a 97.7 mph fastball against Mariners reliever Matt Brash. It was the ninth pitch of the at-bat and he didn’t miss his chance. The blast traveled 396 feet and had a 31-degree launch angle.

It also snapped a 21 game homerless streak. Isbel’s last homer came on July 28 against the Minnesota Twins.

Isbel has now hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games.

Royals score three in second inning

The Royals found themselves in an early hole Friday night. The Mariners scored two runs on four hits to start the game.

Crawford hit a leadoff home run. Later, Raleigh followed with an RBI single as Seattle sent seven batters to the plate.

KC responded in short order. Royals captain Salvador Perez began the second inning with a single. MJ Melendez followed with a double down the right-field line.

The Royals had two runners in scoring position as Velázquez came to the plate. Velázquez hit an RBI single and Perez scored. Melendez would follow, as Miller had an errant pickoff attempt.

Two batters later, the Royals flipped the score. Isbel and Drew Waters produced at the bottom of the order: Waters doubled and Isbel hit an RBI single as the Royals took a 3-2 lead.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game series against the Mariners on Saturday. Jordan Lyles will start against Logan Gilbert.