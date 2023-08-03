Kansas City Royals rout Mets, accomplish feat done just 4 other times in club history

Man, what a difference a week makes.

If a KC fan was told seven days ago the Royals would tie a franchise record by completing a perfect homestand, would they have believed it?

Probably not, but that’s just what happened. The Royals beat the Mets 9-2 on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium and finished a perfect 6-0 homestand.

The last time the Royals went unbeaten in a homestand of six or more games was in 2016 (May 27-June 1), when Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and Wade Davis were playing.

It’s just the fifth time in franchise history that feat has been accomplished.

The other three times:

July 22-28, 1985: 6-0

Sept. 2-8, 1985: 8-0

June 2-8, 1988: 7-0

First baseman Salvador Perez had an RBI double in the first inning, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-homer in the third inning, and Drew Waters added a three-run shot in the seventh.

The Royals scored three more in the eighth inning to make it 9-0.

That was more than enough for starting pitcher Brady Singer.

Player of the game

Starting pitcher Brady Singer tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks. He struck out four.

Highlights

Witt continued his hot hitting with a two-run blast that traveled an estimated 425 feet.

Freddy Fermin and Matt Beaty opened the seventh inning with singles and Waters followed with a home run to right field that made it 6-0. It was the second straight game with a homer for Waters.

What’s next: The Royals will open a three-game series Friday against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Jordan Lyles will face the Phillies Aaron Nola.