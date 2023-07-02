Kansas City Royals ride big first inning to Saturday victory over L.A. Dodgers at The K

The Kansas City Royals wasted no time getting into the holiday spirit. On Saturday, the Royals provided their own fireworks with a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Royals scored five first-inning runs off Dodgers starter Julio Urias at Kauffman Stadium. It was a medley of soft contact and hits that found holes in the L.A. defense.

The Royals collected three consecutive hits to start the game. Maikel Garcia hit a leadoff double and Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a single. Later in the inning, Salvador Perez snapped a mini-slump with a pop-up RBI single.

Drew Waters delivered the major blow. He drilled a two-run single that provided Royals starter Daniel Lynch with ample run support.

Lynch didn’t have his usual command Saturday. He allowed five hits and three runs across five innings, walking three and striking out four.

The Dodgers made a late comeback. After scoring three early runs, L.A. set up its best chance in the eighth inning. Freddie Freeman represented the tying run against Royals closer Scott Barlow.

Barlow induced an inning-ending groundout to preserve the Royals lead. He worked around a walk and pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 10th save.

KC improved to 24-59 and has a chance to win the series Sunday afternoon.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Mookie Betts hits two homers as Royals fall 9-3 to Dodgers

Roster Move: The Royals call up reliever Collin Snider from Triple-A Omaha

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

Salvador Perez snaps hitless streak

Royals captain Perez has been mired in a tough stretch. He entered Saturday’s game stuck in an 0-for-20 slump. His last hit came June 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the first inning of Saturday’s game, Perez’s luck changed. He hit a bloop single into shallow right field that scored Maikel Garcia.

Later, Perez challenged Dodgers star Mookie Betts as he attempted to tag from first base. He slid safely ahead of the throw to extend the Royals’ lead.

Perez collected his 40th RBI in the inning. It was a part of a five-run first in which KC sent nine batters to the plate.

Dairon Blanco manufactures insurance run

Dairon Blanco is known for his elite speed. In the seventh inning, Blanco put his skill-set on display.

After reaching on an error, Blanco collected his third and fourth stolen bases. He was aggressive on the basepaths and it led to a pivotal insurance run.

Blanco scored after Witt hit a sacrifice fly. KC extended its lead to 6-3 and held on late to win the game.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their weekend series against the Dodgers on Sunday. Brady Singer will start for KC against Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers.