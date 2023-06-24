Kansas City Royals rally past the Tampa Bay Rays for 9-4 victory at Tropicana Field

The Kansas City Royals haven’t backed down to the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

On Saturday, the Royals were rewarded for their ferocious resolve. KC grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the four-game series with a 9-4 victory at Tropicana Field. The Royals overpowered the Rays with three home runs.

After trailing 4-0 early, Drew Waters started the offensive avalanche for the Royals. Waters hit a home run in the third inning. The solo blast went 415 feet as the Royals’ comeback efforts began.

The Royals added three runs in the frame. And one inning later, Royals catcher Freddie Fermin hit a three-run homer that gave KC a 6-4 advantage. It was his fourth home run of the season.

The Royals attacked Rays starter Yonny Chirinos as he allowed eight earned runs in 5 1/3 innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Rays were unable to counter. The Rays didn’t score after the second inning as the Royals improved to 22-55 this season. KC now has a chance to win the series with a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Here are more notables from today’s game:

Jordan Lyles secures first Royals victory

Pitcher Jordan Lyles has finally found the winner’s circle. Lyles made his 16th start this season for the Royals and got to taste the spoils of victory.

Lyles allowed four runs against the Rays. He struggled early, but settled in and shut down the Rays across six innings of work. Lyles surrendered eight hits and did enough to limit the Rays high-octane lineup.

The Rays welcomed back Wander Franco on Saturday. Franco, who had been benched for two games, greeted Lyles rudely with a solo home run in the first inning. The Rays put four runs on the board before fans at Tropicana Field could find their seats.

However, Lyles found his groove. Lyles pitched with a lead, thanks in part, to the Royals’ offensive outburst. He mixed in six pitches to keep the Rays off balance. He threw 52 of 75 pitches for strikes and generated 37 swings and seven whiffs on the night.

Drew Waters continues surge at Tropicana Field

Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters was mired in a 3-for-31 stretch heading into the Royals’ four-game series against the Rays.

Waters snapped his mini slump at Tropicana Field. He drove in three runs on Thursday night and added two more hits on Friday.

Waters turned in an encore performance Saturday afternoon. He drilled his second home run of the series off Rays starter Yonny Chirinos. In the third inning, Waters hit a solo shot over the center-field wall.

The blast traveled 415 feet and had a 105.5 mph exit velocity. Waters turned around a sinker that was left over the plate.

The homer proved to be the catalyst for the Royals’ comeback. KC scored three runs in the third inning as they powered past the Rays.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their four-game series against the Rays. Daniel Lynch is set to start Sunday against Tyler Glasnow.