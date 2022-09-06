Kansas City Royals rally, but fall short in extra innings against the Guardians

The Kansas City Royals started off their homestand by rallying in the eighth inning to tie the score against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. However, the Royals ultimately suffered an extra-inning loss.

Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernández gave up a two-run double off the center field wall to Oscar Gonzalez in the top of the 10th, and that proved the difference as the Royals fell 6-5 to the Guardians in front of an announced 11,511 in the first game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals got the tying run on in the 10th, but they could not pull even against Guardians hard-throwing closer Emmanuel Clase.

Royals rookie outfielder Drew Waters went 2 for 4 with a double and his first major-league home run, while Salvador Perez (1 for 4) doubled and drove in the tying run in the eighth inning.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in six innings. He also committed the throwing error that led to his one unearned run.

This story will be updated.