How the Kansas City Royals plan to replace Zack Greinke’s innings during injury absence

The Kansas City Royals on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Zack Greinke on the 15-day injured list because of tendinitis in his right shoulder.

The right-handed Greinke, who started Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, will miss his next scheduled start on Sunday. He flew back to Kansas City and will meet with doctors regarding the injury.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Greinke is dealing with minor shoulder soreness. He noted that Greinke will receive additional rest during the upcoming All-Star Break.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to take the precaution and have him go back (to Kansas City),” Quatraro said. “He left and he will see the doctor tomorrow. We are confident that it’s not anything major.”

Grienke revealed that his shoulder became fatigued during Tuesday’s game against the Twins. He exited in the sixth inning alongside members of the Royals’ training staff. He allowed six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings and lost command of his pitches.

“It just wasn’t coming out the same,” Greinke said. “I figured it was better to come out than to try and keep doing that and making things worse all the way around.”

The Royals have not announced who will replace Greinke in the starting rotation. He was slated to face the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

The Royals have some options depending on how the weekend lines up. KC could opt for a bullpen game. The Royals have nine relievers after the recent additions of Jonathan Heasley and Dylan Coleman. Both were recalled from Triple-A Omaha this week.

Coleman was recalled on Wednesday. He owns a 4.26 ERA in 20 appearances with the Storm Chasers. Coleman has struck out 34 batters and issued 22 walks in 19 innings.

There is another interesting option. The Royals could reinstate Ryan Yarbrough from the 60-day injured list. Yarbrough is currently on a rehab assignment after being struck in the face by a line drive earlier this season.

Yarbrough has posted a 2.55 ERA and 20 strikeouts in four rehab starts. He allowed three hits and one walk across six scoreless innings during his latest outing.

“We need to see how he comes in today,” Quatraro said of Yarbrough. “We are going to discuss it with him. He is not out for arm or body issues. … It’s a definite possibility for Sunday.”

The Royals were set to conclude their three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis Wednesday night.