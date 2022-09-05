Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke set to make his return following injury

Kansas City Royals veteran right-hander Zack Greinke will make his return from the injured list and jump back into the starting rotation in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.

Prior to the first game of a six-game home stand and the series opener with the Guardians on Monday, Royals manager Mike Mathenty announced the club’s plan to start Greinke on Wednesday.

Grienke, who has been in the injured list with right forearm tightness, will return to the rotation without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. He’s not eligible to be activated until Tuesday.

This season, Greinke has made 21 starts and posted a 4-8 record with a 4.14 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and a .288 opponent’s batting average. He has struck out 64 batters and walked 21 in 108 2/3 innings this season.

Greinke, 38, made an early exit from his start on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 21. He experienced tightness in his forearm that forced him to turn that game over to the bullpen after four innings.

Greinke, who had an IL stint and subsequent rehab assignment earlier this season for a right flexor strain, threw an extended bullpen session recently. He felt comfortable with the results of that session and he received the go-ahead from the training and medical staff to make his return.

“He’s ready to go,” Matheny said. “Fortunately, he didn’t even need to do a rehab assignment. He did it here, got his work in. I know he’s wanting to be part of the mix. I’m just happy he’s feeling good.”