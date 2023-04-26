Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough outdueled by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen

The Kansas City Royals had a promising start to Wednesday afternoon’s game at Chase Field in Phoenix, getting two first-inning hits against Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen.

They had a golden opportunity to score at least one run, too, with runners on first and third and just one away. Instead, Gallen escaped the jam and the Royals left two stranded — Vinnie Pasquantino on third and MJ Melendez on first.

Gallen then limited the Royals (6-19) to two hits over the next five-plus innings as the Diamondbacks won 2-0 and took the series victory.

Gallen exited after 6 1/3 innings having struck out 12. He threw 97 pitches, 62 for strikes, and didn’t walk a batter. The Royals totaled five hits and stranded seven.

Coming in with an 0-2 record and 7.62 ERA, Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough held his own for much of the afternoon. He pitched the first four innings, allowing just one earned run and scattering four hits.

But Arizona capitalized on its opportunities. The Diamondbacks scored one run off Yarbrough in the fourth and the other in the fifth against reliever Amir Garret.

Late rally falls short

The Royals showed signs of life in the ninth. First, Melendez walked. Then Edward Olivares reached on an error by Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed.

The pressure was on Arizona closer Andrew Chafin to get three outs. He did: two flyouts and a strikeout of Fermin.

Fermin shows off his arm





Arizona’s Corbin Carroll tried to steal second in the bottom of the second inning.

Instead, Royals catcher Fermin gunned down Carroll with a one-hop throw to Massey.

Salvy enjoys a day of rest

Royals catcher Salvador Perez had a rare day off Wednesday. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Perez is nursing various knicks and bruises.

“The timing of him getting beat up or whatever you want to say is advantageous for that,” Quatraro said before the game. “He doesn’t like to sit any day, but this was a somewhat planned day off for him.”

Up next

The Royals travel to Minnesota to face the Twins in a four-game series. Game 1 is Thursday at 6:40 p.m.