Kansas City Royals are on pace to join these 5 teams as worst in modern MLB history

Here’s a little gallows humor for Royals fans: The team is guaranteed not to lose on Thursday.

It’s an off-day for the Royals, who have lost nine straight games. An 18-50 record puts the Royals on pace to lose 119 games, which would shatter the franchise record.

The 2005 Royals finished with a 56-106 record — the worst in team history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

How bad have things been for the Royals?

They are 27th in runs scored (255) and have the lowest on-base percentage in baseball (.295). They have the second-worst ERA (5.20) and have issued the fifth-most walks (250).

Royals starting pitchers have a 5.47 ERA, while the bullpen’s ERA is 4.86. Both are the fourth-worst in baseball. The team’s relievers have allowed 42% of inherited runners to score, the second-worst percentage in MLB.

The Fielding Bible shows the Royals defense is tied for last with negative-26 runs saved.

Injuries have played a part in the Royals’ troubles. Starter Kris Bubic had Tommy John surgery in April, Daniel Lynch missed the season’s first two months, as did center fielder Drew Waters. Pitcher Ryan Yarborough is out after being struck in the face by a line drive and Brad Keller is on the mend from a shoulder injury.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is out for the season because of a torn right labrum, while outfielder Kyle Isbel (hamstring injury) hasn’t played since May.

Add all that up and it’s not hard to see why the Royals are one of just 18 teams since 1900 to have lost 50 times in their first 68 games of the season. The Royals have company this year in the Oakland A’s, who also started 18-50.

The 1962 Mets, who were an expansion team, hold the MLB record for losses in a season with 120. But through 68 games, the Mets had a 19-49 record, one win better than these Royals.

Five to avoid

The Royals’ losing pace has them on track to join a shortlist of teams that have lost 115 or more games in one season since 1900 (MLB’s Modern Era). Here’s a closer look at those teams, from Baseball Reference.

1962 New York Mets (40-120)

The Mets had losing streaks of 11, 12 and 17 games in 1962 and finished 60 1/2 games out of first place. They had an MLB worst 5.04 ERA and scored the third-fewest runs (617) and finished with 64 blown leads. Their longest winning streak was three games.

2003 Detroit Tigers (43-119)

The Tigers had a four-game winning streak at one point and won five of their final six games to avoid tying or being worse than the Mets. Detroit’s longest skid was 11 games and they had 48 blown leads. The Tigers were the second-worst in MLB with a 5.30 team ERA and 591 runs scored.

1916 Philadelphia A’s (36-117-1)

Connie Mack’s team was 18-54 in the first half of the season and 18-63 in the second half. The A’s had a 20-game losing streak from July 21 to Aug. 8, and their longest winning streak was just two games. Philadelphia had an MLB worst ERA (3.92) and no team scored fewer runs (447).

2018 Baltimore Orioles (47-115)

The Orioles lost 20 or more games in three different months during the season and were roughed up by division foes (23-53 record). Baltimore put together a four-game winning streak and their longest skid was “only” nine games. Buck Showalter’s team scored the fewest runs in the AL (622) and had a major-league worst 5.18 ERA.

Story continues

1935 Boston Braves (38-115)

Boston wasn’t tearing it up early in the season, but the wheels fell off over the last three months as it posted an 18-69 record. Boston endured a 15-game losing streak that was part of a 6-34 stretch. In one-run games, Boston had a 7-31 record.

Note: Only 20 teams since 1900 have lost 110 or more games in a season.

Historically bad company

If you are looking for a silver lining for the Royals, just two of the five teams listed above lost 50 times in their first 68 games. However ... this year’s Royals squad is just one of 18 teams that have won 18 or fewer times in their first 68 games since 1900.

Here are the others, via Baseball Reference.

1932 Boston Red Sox

Boston started the season with a 13-55 record and finished 43-111.

1927 Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox had a 15-53 record but ended up at 51-103.

1904 Washington Senators

Washington had a 12-53-3 mark (yes, there were ties) and finished 38-113-6.

1982 Minnesota Twins

After a 16-52 record to start the season, the Twins’ final mark was 60-102.

1911 Boston Rustlers

They were the Doves in 1910 and Braves in 1912 but in between the Boston Rustlers was 16-52 through 68 games and ended up 44-107-5.

1907 St. Louis Cardinals

Also started 16-52, and this Cardinals team finished at 52-101-2.

2003 Detroit Tigers

Were 17-51 and ended up losing 119 games.

1952 Pittsburgh Pirates

Also had a 17-51 record to start and things never got better as the Pirates finished with a 42-112 mark.

2023 Oakland A’s

Also had an 18-50 record, but Oakland has played better over the last 10 days.

1996 Detroit Tigers

Finished with a 53-109 record after starting with an 18-50 mark.

1988 Baltimore Orioles

The O’s lost their first 21 games but got to 18-50. They finished 54-107.

1945 Philadelphia Phillies

After opening with an 18-50 record, the A’s ended at 46-108.

1920 Philadelphia A’s

The A’s finished at 48-106-2 after having a 17-51-1 record.

1919 Philadelphia A’s

Philly was 18-50 and ended the season with a 36-104 record. They were 3-17 against the infamous White Sox team.

1916 Philadelphia A’s

The A’s had a 17-50-1 record to start the year and finished 36-117-1.

1911 St. Louis Browns

After opening with an 18-50 record, the Browns finished 45-107.

1904 Philadelphia Phillies

They rallied from an 18-50 start and nearly avoided a triple-digit losing season, ending at 52-100-3. That’s a bit of hope for the Royals, who will play more games than that Phillies team.