Kansas City Royals MLB Draft tracker, Day 2: See picks & analysis from Rounds 3-10

The MLB Draft began Sunday night and will continue through Tuesday, a three-day format that features 20 rounds.

The Kansas City Royals selected Florida Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone with their first-round pick, No. 6 overall, on Sunday night. That came shortly after they traded their No. 2 prospect, per MLB.com — infielder Cayden Wallace — to the Washington Nationals for relief pitcher Hunter Harvey.

Here are the Royals’ Day 2 MLB Draft selections as they unfold.

This story will be updated ...

Round 3, pick No. 76: Drew Beam, RHP, Tennessee

To further add to their bullpen after selecting David Shields in Round 2 Sunday night, the Royals selected a pitcher fresh off of an NCAA title.

Beam, 21, was a strong starter for the Volunteers during their postseason run this year. In 19 total appearances, the junior struck out 99 batters with a 4.22 ERA. He pitched three complete games and employs a classic four-pitch style.

Last season, Beam was named an NCBWA All-American and the SEC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. Now he’s set to travel west from Knoxville to Kansas City.