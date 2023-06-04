Kansas City Royals’ Maikel Garcia hits 1st MLB home run. It was key in win vs. Rockies

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer hit all the right notes against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Singer showcased his full arsenal in a pitcher’s duel against Kyle Freeland. Singer created a symphonic melody with his sinker, slider and changeup. The three pitches recorded a tune rarely heard from Royals starters this season … a shutdown outing.

The Rockies were mesmerized all afternoon. Singer worked 5 2/3 innings of work and struck out seven batters. He allowed five hits and didn’t issue a walk.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals provided enough run support to salvage a 2-0 victory in the series finale.

Singer was effective with his command. He threw 42 sliders and generated 21 swings and nine whiffs. Singer also threw 50 sinkers that averaged 92.3 mph upon delivery.

The Royals didn’t squander the strong start. In the fifth inning, Michael Massey drove home MJ Melendez with an RBI-single. Later, Maikel Garcia hit a solo blast in the eighth inning. It was his first career home run.

Royals closer Scott Barlow got the save in the ninth. It was his seventh of the season and his 50th in his career.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Royals waste Jordan Lyles’ strong outing against Rockies

Game 2: Bobby Witt Jr.’s two costly mistakes doom Royals in 6-4 loss

Here’s a look back at Sunday’s game...

Maikel Garcia circles bases for first time

Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is learning at the big-league level. The talented rookie reached a career milestone on Sunday as he hit his first career home run.

In the eighth inning, Garcia drilled a solo shot over the center-field wall. The play would be sent to official review before umpires confirmed the decision.

First career MLB homer for Maikel Garcia!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/EQsq4fVShV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 4, 2023

The home run traveled 414 feet and had a 101.1-mph exit velocity.

Garcia finished 1 for 3 in the game.

Moose receives strong ovation in return to The K

Mike Moustakas received a warm welcome in his return to Kauffman Stadium. In the first inning, Moustakas was greeted with a long ovation from Royals fans, who also yelled out “Moose” in unison.

He tipped his helmet and waved in appreciation. It was his third time back at Kauffman Stadium, but his first playing in front of the fan base.

The Royals selected Moustakas in the first round of the 2007 MLB draft. He spent eight seasons with the Royals and was instrumental in winning the 2015 World Series.

Mike Moustakas steps up to the plate for the first time this series and receives a warm welcome from the K. #Royals



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/50hqcuxmpW pic.twitter.com/ddIJRTD859 — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 4, 2023

“I love these people and I love this team,” Moustakas told The Star. “So I’m happy that I got to come back here and be a part of it again.”

Moustakas tallied 139 homers and 441 RBIs in his Royals tenure. He made two All-Star appearances during the 2015 and 2017 campaign.

What’s next: The Royals hit the road for a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. KC hasn’t announced a starter for Monday’s game. Meanwhile, Zack Greinke and Jordan Lyles are in line to start Game 2 and Game 3 respectively.