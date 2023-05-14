Kansas City Royals lose on walkoff sac fly, but Zack Greinke reaches this MLB milestone

Pitcher Zach Greinke received a royal coronation in the dugout after making MLB history. The Kansas City Royals star joined an exclusive list, becoming just the fifth pitcher to strike out 1,000 batters.

The list includes some iconic names. With five strikeouts Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, Greinke’s name is now etched beside MLB legends as Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens. He recorded the strikeout in the fifth inning of the Royals’ 4-3 loss.

For the 1,000th strikeout, Greinke threw a 89.5 mph four-seam fastball that froze Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer. Wiemer was rung up after a seven-pitch at-bat to end the frame.

It was a hallmark night for Royals veteran Greinke. He allowed two runs on three hits in five innings and did not allow a walk. The lone blemish on his evening was allowing a third-inning home run to Brewers star Christian Yelich, who homered twice Saturday.

A close game throughout

Yelich hit a towering two-run blast off the scoreboard in center. He followed that by hitting a second homer off Royals reliever Josh Taylor in the sixth inning.

The Royals held serve with a balanced attack. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. began the game with a leadoff double. He later scored on a sac fly by outfielder MJ Melendez.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez regained the lead for KC in the fifth inning. Perez hit his 231st career home run off Brewers starter Adrian Houser. The homer moved Perez into a 10th-place tie for most all-time by a catcher.

The Brewers wouldn’t go away quietly. In the ninth inning, Milwaukee rallied as the 35,766 in attendance cheered. Brewers outfielder Brian Anderson singled to start the inning and Brewers third baseman Owen Miller soon followed with a double.

That set up the final blow, with Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer hitting a sacrifice fly to win it. The Royals fell to 12-29 and will look to salvage a game in the series Sunday afternoon.

Salvy returns with a bang

Perez wasted no time in his return to the Royals’ starting lineup after missing Friday’s game with blurry vision.

In the fifth inning, Perez smashed a solo home run over the left-field wall. The blast traveled 382 feet and registered a 101.6 mph exit velocity. It was his eighth home run of the season.

The Royals have now homered in 12 consecutive games, just three shy of the franchise record. The mark was set in 2001, when the Royals had a 15-game stretch from April 6-22.

Double Trouble: Pratto’s tear continues

Royals first baseman Nick Pratto has a new groove since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on April 28. Pratto entered Saturday’s game with a .370 batting average and 12 RBIs in 14 games since his promotion to the big leagues.

On Saturday, Pratto added to his offensive revival. He went 2-for-3 and collected two doubles. He tallied his 13th RBI and now has 20 hits this season.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series with the Brewers on Sunday. Jordan Lyles draws the start against Brewers right-hander Colin Rea.