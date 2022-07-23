Kansas City Royals lose series opener as Rays jump on Brad Keller in the fourth inning

Brad Keller was the Kansas City Royals’ most reliable starting pitcher in the first half of the season, and he couldn’t have had much worse of a start to the post-All-Star break portion of the schedule.

Keller left the game looking as though he’d been roughed up in an alley thanks to the nose bleed he experienced in the fourth inning. Keller allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits, five walks, a hit batter and a pair of wild pitches in four innings.

The Royals and Keller returned from the MLB All-Star break and were dealt a 7-3 loss by the Tampa Bay Rays in front of an announced 22,119 in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night.

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs, while rookie first baseman Nick Pratto (2 for 4) smacked two doubles and Nicky Lopez (2 for 4) also had a pair of hits and a run scored. Rookie catcher MJ Melendez (2 for 5) had two hits and a run scored.

The Royals collected 12 hits, but were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine men on base.

