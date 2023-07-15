Kansas City Royals liked these things about 1st-round MLB Draft pick Blake Mitchell

The Kansas City Royals officially welcomed 2023 first-round pick Blake Mitchell to the organization on Saturday.

Mitchell, who starred at Sinton High School in Texas, was joined by his parents Kevin and Jennifer and younger brother Clay. Bright smiles filled the Royals interview room as Mitchell basked in the spotlight.

“To be here in Kansas City is special,” Mitchell said. “It’s something I’ve thought about for a couple of months, knowing they had interest in me. For that dream to come true means so much.”

The Royals selected Mitchell eighth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. He profiles as a high-upside catcher with advanced potential. The Royals raved about his arm strength, consistent approach and power development.

This season, Mitchell hit .474 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 41 RBIs. He recorded 51 walks, 35 stolen bases and eight strikeouts.

Royals scouting director Danny Ontiveros felt Mitchell checked all the boxes. He said Mitchell has similar traits to MLB standout Bryce Harper.

“This kid is different,” Ontiveros said. “He is somebody that I have been following for two years. (Royals scout Josh Hallgren) did his work and everybody has seen him. … I know he is going to do big things in this city. He is a blue-collar kid and he plays the game the right way.”

Beyond Mitchell’s play, there were intangible areas that stood out. The Royals are drawn to Mitchell’s leadership and his approach to the game.

“Blake leads by actions,” Hallgren said. “That’s why it’s easy to select a guy (like him), because when he gets here, he is going to work that much harder. I think the more pieces we get like him, we are going to be pretty good.”

Mitchell, who turns 19 in August, developed his strong work ethic at a young age. He reflected on his baseball journey that included early mornings and long nights. He would attend school, practice and spend hours in the batting cage.

His dad Kevin was right there each step of the way. He trained Mitchell with a bit of sage advice received from a former coach and MLB scout.

“I asked, ‘What’s the fastest way to the Major Leagues?” Kevin said. “(The scout) told me it’s a left-handed-hitting catcher.”

At a young age, Mitchell worked on his left-handed swing, which complemented his right arm behind the plate.

“We would set up two tees and we would hit,” Kevin said. “That’s how I taught him. It just blew up from there.”

Mitchell was named a two-time Gatorade Texas Player of the Year. He led Sinton High School to a state title as well.

The Royals are excited by his maturity and ability to connect with pitchers. His ability to lead a pitching staff is something that impressed the scouts.

“He is very low maintenance and people are going to follow what he does,” Hallgren said. “We are lucky to have him.”

The Royals will add Mitchell to an intriguing list of prospects. Mitchell will slide alongside Gavin Cross, Frank Mozzicato, Cayden Wallace and Ben Kudrna in the farm system. He will likely report to the Arizona Complex League to begin his rookie ball tenure.

Mitchell is ready to step into his role. And his leadership is sure to follow.

“I’m always going out there working as hard as I can,” Mitchell said. “Just showing the guys the right way to play the game. If I need to be vocal at any point, I can do that as well. I think my main thing is to go out there and lead by example.”