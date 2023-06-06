Kansas City Royals lead Miami Marlins 4-0 early, go on to lose 9-6 (it wasn’t pretty)

The Kansas City Royals attempted to mortgage a four-run lead on the success of “bulk” pitcher Michael Mayers on Monday night. But the Miami Marlins denied another profitable transaction at LoanDepot Park.

Mayers, who entered with a sterling 1.35 ERA, was tagged for seven runs (six earned) in relief as the Royals blew a 4-0 lead and lost 9-6.

Mayers allowed nine hits across three innings. It was a stark difference from his last relief appearance, when he nearly helped throw a perfect game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Marlins quickly erased KC’s four-run advantage. They scored nine straight runs before Maikel Garcia finally snapped the streak with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The Marlins got major contributions from superstar Luis Arraez and infielder Jon Berti. Arraez went 3-for-4 and had two RBIs. He hit a two-run double in the third inning to cut the early deficit in half. Later, he provided an RBI single to aid the Marlins’ comeback.

Berti added a two-run triple and Bryan De La Cruz blasted a two-run homer to put the game out of reach.

The Royals’ defense didn’t provide any favors. And it was an especially tough night for center fielder Drew Waters. In the fifth inning, he misplayed a routine fly ball with two outs. He appeared to lose sight of the baseball in the lights.

The Marlins took advantage as Yuli Gurriel raced to second base. Mayers then threw a wild pitch to advance Gurriel to third. Gurriel soon scored on a single by Nick Fortes.

The Royals committed two errors. After a hot start that yielded four runs, they fell behind and couldn’t recover.

Here are the highlights from the game ...

Nick Pratto hits fourth homer of season

The Royals have found a solution atop their lineup.

Nick Pratto continues to thrive in the leadoff role with impressive at-bats. Entering Monday’s game, he was hitting .257 (9-for-35) with nine starts in the leadoff position.

He added to those numbers against the Marlins, going 2-for-4 and belting his fourth home run of the season.

In the third inning, Pratto drilled a 83.3-mph slider into the outfield seats. The homer traveled 407 feet and had a 102 mph exit velocity. The blast extended the Royals’ lead to 3-0.

It was Pratto’s second homer in three days.

Hometown kid: MJ Melendez returns to Miami

Royals outfielder MJ Melendez had several friends and family in attendance at LoanDepot Park on Monday.

And Melendez, who played at nearby Westminster Christian School, turned in a signature performance in front of the hometown faithful.

Melendez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double. In the first inning, he drove home Pratto with a line drive into the left-field gap. The double registered a 99.8 mph exit velocity as the Royals took an early lead.

Story continues

In the third inning, Melendez hit an RBI single. He later collected his second steal, swiping second base off Miami’s Huascar Brazoban.

What’s next: The Royals continue their three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday. Zack Greinke will pitch for KC against Miami’s Jesus Luzardo. KC’s Jordan Lyles will oppose Edward Cabrera for Wednesday’s series finale.