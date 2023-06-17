Kansas City Royals had success against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout. Where was the offense?

Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer had the unenviable task of facing the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Angels had won eight of their last 10 games. The lineup was stacked with MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout both available. Singer, who had allowed four runs in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles, was looking for a rebound effort.

On Friday, Singer tamed the Angels at Kauffman Stadium. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs. He issued two walks and struck out five batters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Royals failed to generate enough — or any — run support. As a result, KC dropped its 10th consecutive game in a 3-0 loss. The Royals are paced for one of the worst regular-season records in MLB history.

The Royals collected four hits and left seven men on base. KC had its chances against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval but failed to cash in.

In the first inning, Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. collected two singles and forced Sandoval to work from the stretch.

However, Sandoval was able to work around potential danger. He induced Edward Olivares to hit into a double play. Later, MJ Melendez struck out to end the frame.

The same situation occurred in the third inning. This time, Witt and Olivares got aboard with two outs. Melendez grounded out to extinguish the threat.

The Angels added runs in the sixth and seventh. Brandon Drury added an important insurance run with an RBI double. Los Angeles collected nine hits on the night and cruised to its 40th victory of the season.

Here are key moments from today’s game...

Brady Bunch: Singer finds right tune against Angels

Brady Singer admitted he didn’t have control of his sinker against the Baltimore Orioles last week. It caused him to be ineffective in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Singer regained his form against the Angels. He threw 49 sinkers and 37 sliders on Friday night and it helped keep the Angels off balance. The sinker averaged 92.7 mph and generated 21 swings.

The slider was also effective.

It generated eight whiffs, as the Angels chased the pitch all night. In the first inning, Singer used the slider to strike out Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak. He later got Mike Trout swinging with a 84.6 mph slider in the third.

Singer dropped to 2-4 in nine home starts this season.

Royals found no answers for Patrick Sandoval

The Royals couldn’t figure out Patrick Sandoval on Friday night.

The Angels starter navigated the Royals lineup with ease. He pitched seven innings and struck out six batters en route to his fourth victory.

Sandoval finished his start emphatically. In the seventh inning, he struck out the side by getting Drew Waters, recent call-up and speedster Dairon Blanco and Nick Pratto in order. Sandoval threw the kitchen sink at the Royals by utilizing six pitches regularly.

He ran into early trouble, but the Angels defense picked him up. Sandoval induced two key double plays to avert disaster in his start. He also forced a lot of weak contact that helped him record easy outs.

What’s next: The Royals continue their weekend series against the Angels. KC hasn’t announced a starter for Saturday’s game. Zack Greinke will close the series against Tyler Anderson on Sunday.