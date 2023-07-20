Kansas City Royals fall short as Lee’s Summit West grad records 16th save of season

The Kansas City Royals looked for an encore performance Wednesday after scoring 11 runs against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. The task would be difficult with Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound.

Rodriguez entered with a 2.70 ERA this season and turned in another quality start, picking up his sixth win in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals mustered just four hits. Rodriguez didn’t allow one until the fifth inning. He worked all quadrants of the strike zone with his four-seam fastball, which averaged 92.9 mph and generated eight whiffs and seven called strikes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals scored both of their runs in the fifth as Michael Massey and Kyle Isbel each collected RBI doubles. However, the Tigers responded with two runs in the sixth.

Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera picked up RBI singles. Those runs effectively chased Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who exited with cramping in his left hamstring having pitched 5 2/3 innings.

The Royals mounted a late ninth-inning rally. Massey drew a two-out walk and Drew Waters singled to set up the final sequence: Isbel at bat with runners on first and third against Tigers closer and Lee’s Summit West High grad Alex Lange.

Isbel failed to come through and Lange earned his 16th save, his second save here in three nights.

The Royals fell to 28-69.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Jordan Lyles spins gem, but Royals bullpen falters in 3-2 loss

Game 2: Dairon Blanco leads way in Royals 11-10 victory over Tigers

Here are more notables from Wednesday’s game:

Ryan Yarbrough leaves with hamstring cramp

Yarbrough departed Wednesday’s start in the sixth inning with what the Royals later said was cramping in his left hamstring,

Yarbrough grimaced after throwing a pitch to Tigers star Javier Baez. That caught the attention of the Royals’ training staff. Yarbrough attempted to throw a warm-up pitch but appeared to feel discomfort in his hamstring. He was then removed from the game and replaced by reliever Carlos Hernandez.

Yarbrough allowed six hits and three earned runs and recorded four strikeouts in his 5 2/3-inning appearance. He threw 82 pitches (56 for strikes) and surrendered a solo home run to Baez in the second inning.

Michael Massey snaps 0-for-13 skid

The Royals struggled to find traction against Tigers starting pitcher Rodriguez. He didn’t allow a hit through four innings and struck out seven.

In the fifth inning, the Royals found some success. Infielder Matt Duffy hit a one-out single and second baseman Michael Massey drove him home. Massey RBI double snapped an 0-for-13 stretch and the extra-base hit registered a 107.9 mph exit velocity.

The Royals would add their second run in the fifth when Massey scored on Isbel’s double.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their four-game series against the Tigers on Thursday. KC had yet to announce a starting pitcher immediately after Wednesday’s game.