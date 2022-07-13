Kansas City Royals fall apart in seventh inning of 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers

The Kansas City Royals committed three errors in a game-altering seventh inning as they fell 7-5 to the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 14,541 on Tuesday night in the third game of a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh, only one of the runs earned.

Royals relief pitcher Jose Cuas, pitching for a third consecutive day, gave up all four runs in that inning. He allowed two hits and one walk, but the three errors ultimately doomed his outing.

The four-run inning broke open what was a tie game. The Royals rallied to score two runs in the eighth, and they had the tying run at the plate twice in the ninth, but couldn’t pull even.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. He left the game with the score tied 3-3 in the sixth.

Outfielder Kyle Isbel had three hits (3 for 3), and Andrew Benintendi belted a pair of hits. Rookie catcher MJ Melendez had a double and a triple.

