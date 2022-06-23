Kansas City Royals fall 5-0 to Shohei Ohtani and LA Angels to end West Coast road trip

The Kansas City Royals don’t need to see Shohei Othani anytime soon. They’ve almost certainly got their fill of the Japanese sensation and reigning American League MVP.

Ohtani followed his two-home run, eight-RBI performance from Tuesday night with a career-high 13 strikeouts and eight scoreless innings as Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher.

The Royals, who entered the night looking for a series sweep, ended up getting shut out for the 10th time this season in a 5-0 loss to the Angels in front of an announced 34,792 in the finale of a three-game series at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night.

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch allowed one run on three hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. He also struck out five.

The Angels scored two runs against relief pitcher Amir Garrett and two against reliever Foster Griffin, who was recalled prior to the game.

Whit Merrifield (1 for 3, walk) and Andrew Benintendi (1 for 4) had the only hits for the Royals (25-43).

