Kansas City Royals enjoying re-energized Edward Olivares since his return from Triple-A

The Kansas City Royals made a flurry of roster moves when Major League Baseball rosters expanded last Friday.

Royals infielder Nick Loftin drew headlines as he made his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox. But the Royals also brought back a familiar face: outfielder Edward Olivares.

It was a move that flew somewhat under the radar — OIivares had been sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 13.

In the majors this season, Olivares posted a .247 batting average with six home runs and 20 RBIs before being sent down. He said he understood the club’s decision to demote him and used the time at Class AAA to improve his game.

“It’s part of the process,” Olivares said. “I said, ‘OK, let’s go there and compete.’ (I was) working to be ready to come back soon.”

Olivares hit .365 in 13 Triple-A games. He recorded 19 hits and 12 RBIs in 59 plate appearances with the Storm Chasers.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro inserted Olivares into the Royals’ lineup in each of the past two games. He served as the designated hitter and batted in front of Royals captain Salvador Perez.

Olivares has produced in the role. He singled in his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. And he did more damage against the Chicago White Sox on Labor Day.

Olivares recorded his second-career multi-home run game Monday afternoon. He hit two home runs and had a career-high three RBIs.

He credited his work in Triple-A for a renewed approach. He focused on seeing more pitches and it helped him be more selective at the plate.

“I tried to talk to (Royals hitting coaches) Keoni (DeRenne) and Zumi (Alec Zumwalt) about my plan and every pitch. That helped me a lot.”

The Royals defeated the White Sox 13-2 Monday. Olivares snapped an 85 at-bat homerless streak by sending not one but two home runs into the stands at Kauffman Stadium.

Since July 18, he is hitting .302 with eight extra-base hits.

“What I really credit Oli for is going to Triple A and handling it the right way,” Quatraro said. “He put up good numbers when he was down there. He didn’t sulk. He went and put the work in offensively and defensively. He came back and picked up where he left off.”

The Royals continue their three-game series with the White Sox Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.