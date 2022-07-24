Kansas City Royals cough up lead but rally behind big blasts from Taylor and Witt

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor came off the bench and delivered a game-changing home run in the eighth inning to set the stage for a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in front of an announced 20,668 in the second game of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

Bobby Witt Jr. smashed his 14th homer of the season later in the inning as the Royals built a cushion going into the final inning.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts and didn’t give up a hit until a leadoff bunt single in the sixth by former Royals minor-league outfielder Roman Quinn.

The Royals released Quinn last week, and he signed with the Rays as a free agent on Thursday.

Royals closer Scott Barlow pitched the final two innings and got the win.

This story will be updated.