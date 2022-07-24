Kansas City Royals cough up lead but rally behind big blasts from Taylor and Witt

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor came off the bench and delivered a game-changing home run in the eighth inning to set the stage for a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in front of an announced 20,668 in the second game of the three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

Bobby Witt Jr. smashed his 14th homer of the season later in the inning as the Royals built a cushion going into the final inning.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs.

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts and didn’t give up a hit until a leadoff bunt single in the sixth by former Royals minor-league outfielder Roman Quinn.

The Royals released Quinn last week, and he signed with the Rays as a free agent on Thursday.

Royals closer Scott Barlow pitched the final two innings and got the win.

This story will be updated.

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how