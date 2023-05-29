Kansas City Royals come close to no-hitting Cardinals in series opener at St. Louis

The Kansas City Royals flirted with history against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday afternoon.

After throngs of red-clad fans had filed into Busch Stadium for the Memorial Day game, the Royals chased perfection. KC shut down the Cardinals for seven perfect innings.

Josh Staumont drew the start as the bullpen opener and proceeded to strike out reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and top prospect Nolan Gorman in the opening frame. Staumont gave way to Mike Mayers in the second, and Mayers pitched six nearly spotless innings as the Royals won 7-0.

It was a complete team effort. The Royals collected 16 hits, including nine against Monday’s starting pitcher for the Cardinals, the veteran Adam Wainwright. In the second inning, Vinnie Pasquantino plated KC’s first run with an RBI double. Later, MJ Melendez tripled to drive home Salvador Perez.

The Cardinals were hittless until the eighth inning. Nolan Arenado broke up the perfect game as a crowd of 45,911 fans cheered. St. Louis finished with just two hits.

The Royals added three runs in the ninth inning. Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey deposited solo insurance homers into the outfield seats.

The Royals improved to 17-38 with the win in the first game of this two-game I-70 series.

Run, Salvy, Run

Royals captain Salvador Perez flashed his wheels in the fifth inning. Perez began the frame with a leadoff single. Two batters later, MJ Melendez hit a triple into the right-field gap. Perez rumbled around the bases and scored sliding into home.

Perez has a 24.8 sprint speed this season, per Statcast. The Royals extended the lead as the Cardinals wouldn’t draw closer.

Look at Salvy go! MJ extends the #Royals' lead to two with this triple.



Stream: https://t.co/mkEYRvMngG pic.twitter.com/MDzvfLx8La — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 29, 2023

No fly zone: Drew Waters flashes leather with diving catch

Drew Waters has wasted no time showcasing his long-term value. In the sixth inning, Waters preserved the perfect game bid with his glove. He broke in to rob Tommy Edman on a sinking line drive. Waters reached full extension as he ended the frame.

The sixth inning has hindered the Royals staff of late. On Monday, Mayers worked a clean session as he induced a strikeout and two flyouts.

Royals smash two ninth-inning HRs

Bobby Witt Jr. continued his hot streak against the Cardinals. Witt hit his 10th home run in the ninth inning to provide added insurance. The home run traveled 406 feet and had a 104.8 exit velocity.

Massey hit his fourth home run this season. The blast scored MJ Melendez as the Royals took a 7-0 lead late.

What’s next: The Royals continue the I-70 series against the Cardinals. Zack Greinke will draw the start on Tuesday against Miles Mikolas.