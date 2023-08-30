Kansas City Royals’ Cole Ragans was once again dominant. How KC fell to the Pirates

Kansas City Royals starter Cole Ragans pitched a career-high seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

In his seventh start with the Royals, Ragans allowed three hits, no runs and struck out nine batters. It was his third consecutive quality start as he ran his scoreless streak to 13 innings.

Ragans did enough to win the game. However, the Royals bullpen unraveled late as the Pirates stormed back to win 6-3 at Kauffman Stadium.

In the eighth inning, Pirates star Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer off Royals reliever Carlos Hernandez. Hayes hit a hanging 86.9 mph slider into the outfield seats. The blast traveled 424 feet.

An inning later, Pirates shortstop Liover Peguero added three insurance runs. He hit his sixth home run off Royals newcomer Steven Cruz.

The Royals had six hits in the game. KC duo Freddy Fermin and Nelson Velázquez had a pair of doubles. Fermin finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Ragans was left with a no-decision. He finished August with 53 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. It was the second-most strikeouts in a single month by a Royals pitcher in franchise history.

Pirates pitcher Luis Ortiz operated as a “bulk” reliever. He allowed one run and struck out five batters in five innings of work.

The Royals dropped to 41-93 and will look to avoid a sweep Wednesday night.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Drew Waters snaps Royals’ scoreless drought

The Royals are stuck in an offensive funk. After being shut out Monday night, KC managed to scratch across one run against the Pirates.

In the fourth inning, the Royals manufactured an early lead. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. — in the midst of a terrific individual season — hit a leadoff single to begin the frame. Next, Royals captain Salvador Perez got aboard with a single, and Velázquez drew a walk after an MJ Melendez strikeout.

KC set up a bases-loaded situation. Outfielder Drew Waters delivered with an RBI groundout that popped out of Pirates first baseman Connor Joe’s glove.

Witt scored on the play. It was the Royals’ first run since Sunday’s finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Royals reliever Steven Cruz makes MLB debut

The Royals got a look at another bullpen arm. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Royals promoted reliever Steven Cruz from Triple-A Omaha.

Cruz, 24, has posted a 3.81 ERA and nine saves in 43 minor-league appearances. He began the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Cruz made his first MLB appearance in the ninth inning. He allowed four runs and three walks while also surrendering Peguero’s three-run homer.

The Royals acquired Cruz from the Minnesota Twins this offseason. He was part of the Michael A. Taylor trade in January.

KC optioned reliever Taylor Hearn to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the Pirates.