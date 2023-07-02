Kansas City Royals get big production from unlikely source, hammer L.A. Dodgers 9-1

It’s no secret the Royals have had their struggles this season, but they’ve thrived in one particular subset of games.

With Sunday’s 9-1 win over the Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals are 4-2 against National League teams from Southern California.

The Royals, who are 25-59 overall, won two of three against the big-spending Dodgers, and it was KC’s first series win since May 15-17 against the Padres in San Diego.

That snapped a streak of 12 consecutive winless series for the Royals (0-10-2), and Sunday’s win was fueled an unlikely source: the bottom of the lineup.

Bottoms up

Entering Sunday’s game, Royals batters in the 7-8-9 spots had hit .222 with a .282 on-base percentage and 84 RBIs in 83 games this year.

Against the Dodgers, they were a combined 6 for 12 with two walks, six runs score and five RBIs.

Right fielder Drew Waters, batting seventh, reached base four times, scored three runs and had an RBI.

The No. 8 hitter, center fielder Kyle Isbel, had two hits, scored twice and walked once.

Second baseman Nicky Lopez tied a career high with four RBIs on two hits and scored a run while batting ninth.

That’s not to say the top of the order didn’t produce. Third baseman Maikel Garcia, who was batting leadoff, had a career-high four hits.

Royals pitcher Brady Singer got the Sunday start and kept the Los Angeles Dodgers off-balance all afternoon at sun-splashed Kauffman Stadium.

Singer was humming

Starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed just one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Dodgers had more than one baserunner in just one inning. It came in the fourth, when the Dodgers scored their lone run.

Singer has a 3.12 ERA over his last seven starts, allowing 38 hits in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

Injury report

Outfielder Matt Beaty was at Kauffman Stadium, throwing before Sunday’s game. Beaty suffered a concussion in a collision with KC second baseman Samad Taylor during a game last month in Detroit.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Beaty is no longer having headaches and was headed to Arizona. He’ll be “ramping back up into baseball activity and then getting in some games,” Quatraro said.

Best in June

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. won the Royals’ player of the month award. He had 28 hits and 12 RBIs in June. Starter Daniel Lynch was KC’s pitcher of the month after throwing 31 innings.

What’s next: The Royals open a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.