Kansas City Royals announce 32-game slate of spring training games for 2023
The Kansas City Royals will begin their 32-game exhibition schedule for 2023 with their Cactus League opener against the Texas Rangers at their shared home, Surprise Stadium, on Friday, Feb. 24.
The club released its full exhibition schedule on Wednesday, including 30 Cactus League games.
The Royals will play 15 home games at Surprise Stadium in addition to two games as the “visitors” against the Rangers. They’ll play every Cactus League team at least twice, and the Rangers three times.
The Royals will also host an exhibition game against a yet-to-be-announced World Baseball Classic team on March 9. The specific opponent will be announced at a later date.
After they break camp in Arizona, the Royals will also play a pair of exhibition games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on March 27-28.
The Royals will play the Minnesota Twins in their regular season opener at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, March 30.
Royals 2023 Spring Training Schedule
FEBRUARY
Friday, Feb. 24: vs. Texas Rangers
Saturday, Feb. 25: at Texas Rangers
Sunday, Feb. 26: vs. Seattle Mariners
Monday, Feb. 27: vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Tuesday, Feb. 28: at Cleveland Guardians (SS)
MARCH
Wednesday, March 1: at Colorado Rockies
Thursday, March 2: vs. Los Angeles Angels
Friday, March 3: at Oakland Athletics
Saturday, March 4: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS)
Saturday, March 4: at Cincinnati Reds (SS)
Sunday, March 5: at San Francisco Giants
Monday, March 6: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Wednesday, March 8: vs. Chicago White Sox
Thursday, March 9: vs World Baseball Classic Team TBD (SS)
Friday, March 10: vs. San Diego Padres
Saturday, March 11: at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 pm CT
Sunday, March 12: vs. Cleveland Guardians
Tuesday, March 14: at Seattle Mariners (SS)
Tuesday, March 14: vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS)
Wednesday, March 15: at Texas Rangers
Thursday, March 16: vs. Oakland Athletics
Friday, March 17: at LA Angels
Saturday, March 18: vs. Colorado Rockies
Sunday, March 19: at Arizona, Diamondbacks
Tuesday, March 21: vs. Chicago Cubs
Wednesday, March 22: at Chicago White Sox (SS)
Thursday, March 23: at San Diego Padres (SS), 3:10 pm CT
Friday, March 24: vs. San Francisco Giants
Saturday, March 25: at LA Dodgers
Sunday, March 26: at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 pm CT
AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD
(Arlington, Texas)
Monday, March 27: at Texas Rangers
Tuesday, March 28: at Texas Rangers