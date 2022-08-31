Kansas City Royals announce 32-game slate of spring training games for 2023

The Kansas City Royals will begin their 32-game exhibition schedule for 2023 with their Cactus League opener against the Texas Rangers at their shared home, Surprise Stadium, on Friday, Feb. 24.

The club released its full exhibition schedule on Wednesday, including 30 Cactus League games.

The Royals will play 15 home games at Surprise Stadium in addition to two games as the “visitors” against the Rangers. They’ll play every Cactus League team at least twice, and the Rangers three times.

The Royals will also host an exhibition game against a yet-to-be-announced World Baseball Classic team on March 9. The specific opponent will be announced at a later date.

After they break camp in Arizona, the Royals will also play a pair of exhibition games against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on March 27-28.

The Royals will play the Minnesota Twins in their regular season opener at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, March 30.

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. signs autographs before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz.

Royals 2023 Spring Training Schedule

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 24: vs. Texas Rangers

Saturday, Feb. 25: at Texas Rangers

Sunday, Feb. 26: vs. Seattle Mariners

Monday, Feb. 27: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Tuesday, Feb. 28: at Cleveland Guardians (SS)

MARCH

Wednesday, March 1: at Colorado Rockies

Thursday, March 2: vs. Los Angeles Angels

Friday, March 3: at Oakland Athletics

Saturday, March 4: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS)

Saturday, March 4: at Cincinnati Reds (SS)

Sunday, March 5: at San Francisco Giants

Monday, March 6: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, March 8: vs. Chicago White Sox

Thursday, March 9: vs World Baseball Classic Team TBD (SS)

Friday, March 10: vs. San Diego Padres

Saturday, March 11: at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 pm CT

Sunday, March 12: vs. Cleveland Guardians

Tuesday, March 14: at Seattle Mariners (SS)

Tuesday, March 14: vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS)

Wednesday, March 15: at Texas Rangers

Thursday, March 16: vs. Oakland Athletics

Friday, March 17: at LA Angels

Saturday, March 18: vs. Colorado Rockies

Sunday, March 19: at Arizona, Diamondbacks

Tuesday, March 21: vs. Chicago Cubs

Wednesday, March 22: at Chicago White Sox (SS)

Thursday, March 23: at San Diego Padres (SS), 3:10 pm CT

Friday, March 24: vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, March 25: at LA Dodgers

Sunday, March 26: at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 pm CT

AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD

(Arlington, Texas)

Monday, March 27: at Texas Rangers

Tuesday, March 28: at Texas Rangers