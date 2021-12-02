Kansas City Royals add relief pitcher Taylor Clarke as potential lockout approaches

One day after the Kansas City Royals created a roster spot by non-tendering reliever Richard Lovelady, who is on the mend from elbow surgery, they used that spot to add reliever Taylor Clarke.

Clarke and the Royals agreed to terms on a major-league contract, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Star. Clarke’s one-year deal will pay him $975,000 with another $200,000 in performance bonuses.

A right-hander who’d previously pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Clarke became a free agent on Tuesday when the Diamondbacks non-tendered him.

The Diamondbacks reportedly expressed interest in signing Clarke to a minor-league contract similar to how the Royals brought back Lovelady on Wednesday.

With a lockout seemingly looming as the current collective bargaining agreement between the MLB owners and the MLB Players Association set to expire at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, all transactions will likely be frozen until the sides reach a new agreement.

Clarke, a third-round pick of the Diamondbacks in 2015, features a fastball that averaged 95.5 mph this past season. He missed nearly two months this past season with a shoulder injury (right teres major strain).

In 78 career games (171 1/3 innings), Clarke has posted a 4.99 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP, .259 opponents’ batting average, 7.7 strikeouts per 9, and a 2.26-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Royals’ bullpen will likely be revamped in 2022.

Veteran relief pitcher Wade Davis announced his retirement. The Royals released former top draft pick Kyle Zimmer, who joined Greg Holland, Jesse Hahn and Ervin Santana as free agents who were part of the bullpen this past season.

Jakob Junis, who had pitched both in relief and in the rotation, is also free agent after having been designated for assignment.

The Royals augmented their bullpen last year with the in-season additions of Joel Payamps and Domingo Tapia.