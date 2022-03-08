Kansas City Roos women’s basketball loses in Summit tourney semifinals but could play on

The Kansas City women’s basketball team’s quest for a Summit League Tournament championship was stopped Monday with an 81-67 loss to second-seeded South Dakota in the semifinals Monday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

South Dakota and top-seeded South Dakota State will play for the Summit League title on Tuesday with the winner receiving an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. Both teams are currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament by ESPN.

The third-seeded Roos (23-8) could still receive a postseason tournament invitation to the 64-team WNIT or the 16-team Women’s Basketball Invitational.

Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 21 points and and six assists in 40 minutes Monday. Brooklyn McDavid scored 16 points and Mandy Willems added 14. Both players had double-doubles.

If the Roos’ season doesn’t continue, they’ve already compiled the second-most wins in program history.

“We had a great season. Yeah, I’m upset right now, but I have to keep perspective. We made history,” Alnatas said. “This was the best group I’ve been a part of. We love each other, we enjoy each other and we compete against one another. It’s just fun … I felt very blessed throughout the whole year.”